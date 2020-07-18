7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35

Amenities
This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the very quiet community of San Carlos! This home offers: large living spaces, with plenty of room to spread out. Large windows in the bedrooms, and TWO assigned parking spots! Easy access to Freeways, Cowles Mountain, Lake Murray Community Park and Mission Trails Regional Park.
This large 2 bed 2 bath 1048 sqft home features:
* Quiet Community
* Ceiling fans in both bedrooms
* Community Pool
* Balcony that overlooks the golf course
* Close to shopping, grocery stores and restaurants
BONUS** TWO ASSIGNED PARKING SPOTS
Address: 7835 Cowles Mtn CT UNit B35
Security Deposit: Same As Rent
Utilities Paid By Tenant: Water/Trash, Power, Phone, Cable and Radiant Heat
No Smoking Allowed In This Property
No Pets Allowed In This Property
For More Information Contact:
Mission Real Estate
Agent: Christina Rounds DRE 01861996
Email: homeswithxrisinsd@gmail.com