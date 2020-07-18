All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:13 AM

7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35

7835 Cowles Mountain Court · (858) 220-9017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7835 Cowles Mountain Court, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the very quiet community of San Carlos! This home offers: large living spaces, with plenty of room to spread out. Large windows in the bedrooms, and TWO assigned parking spots! Easy access to Freeways, Cowles Mountain, Lake Murray Community Park and Mission Trails Regional Park.

This large 2 bed 2 bath 1048 sqft home features:
* Quiet Community
* Ceiling fans in both bedrooms
* Community Pool
* Balcony that overlooks the golf course
* Close to shopping, grocery stores and restaurants
BONUS** TWO ASSIGNED PARKING SPOTS

Address: 7835 Cowles Mtn CT UNit B35
Security Deposit: Same As Rent
Utilities Paid By Tenant: Water/Trash, Power, Phone, Cable and Radiant Heat
No Smoking Allowed In This Property
No Pets Allowed In This Property

For More Information Contact:
Mission Real Estate
Agent: Christina Rounds DRE 01861996
Email: homeswithxrisinsd@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35 have any available units?
7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35 have?
Some of 7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35 currently offering any rent specials?
7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35 pet-friendly?
No, 7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35 offer parking?
Yes, 7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35 offers parking.
Does 7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35 have a pool?
Yes, 7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35 has a pool.
Does 7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35 have accessible units?
No, 7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35 does not have accessible units.
Does 7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35 does not have units with dishwashers.
