7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the very quiet community of San Carlos! This home offers: large living spaces, with plenty of room to spread out. Large windows in the bedrooms, and TWO assigned parking spots! Easy access to Freeways, Cowles Mountain, Lake Murray Community Park and Mission Trails Regional Park.



This large 2 bed 2 bath 1048 sqft home features:

* Quiet Community

* Ceiling fans in both bedrooms

* Community Pool

* Balcony that overlooks the golf course

* Close to shopping, grocery stores and restaurants

BONUS** TWO ASSIGNED PARKING SPOTS



Address: 7835 Cowles Mtn CT UNit B35

Security Deposit: Same As Rent

Utilities Paid By Tenant: Water/Trash, Power, Phone, Cable and Radiant Heat

No Smoking Allowed In This Property

No Pets Allowed In This Property



For More Information Contact:

Mission Real Estate

Agent: Christina Rounds DRE 01861996

Email: homeswithxrisinsd@gmail.com