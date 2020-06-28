7820 Roan Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Immaculate Home Located In the Heart Of PQ - Premium Park Village cul-de-sac location with RV parking, expansive panoramic lot, commanding views and showcase interiors create a stunning home. Upon entering the home's formal living/dining rooms you are wowed by vaulted ceilings, oversize windows (entire home has custom plantation shutters) and travertine flooring.



True chef's kitchen has raised panel wood cabinetry, premium quality stainless appliances, granite counters, mosaic tile backslash, center island w/ serving bar plus a sun-filled breakfast area. Adjoining family room w/ its tiled fireplace and views of the spectacular back yard is where you will want to be. Full bed/bath downstairs is perfect for guests or in-laws. An additional large bonus room is located on the first floor, perfect as a home office or additional play room. Staircase and all 3 bedrooms upstairs in gorgeous wide plank hand scraped wood flooring.



The master bedroom is stunning with its vaulted ceilings, large view windows and crown molding. Simply exquisite master bath is your ultimate spa retreat with porcelain tile, frosted glass dual pedestal sinks, oversize soaking tub and walk-in frameless glass shower. The two additional bedrooms are light, bright and large with vaulted ceilings and customs features plus the upstairs bath is contemporary and fresh with porcelain 12x24 tiles, frosted glass sink and designer finishes. This home's main focus is the spectacular yard. Sun filled canyon lot with its abundant hardscape and breathtaking views is the perfect setting for family, entertaining and gardening. The serene setting among the canyon's native chaparral is breathtaking.



This home also has three-car garage, room for kids to play, and is within award winning Poway school district, walking distance to Park Village Elementary and Penasquitos Creek Park. Close to shopping and freeways.



(RLNE5134203)