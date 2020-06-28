All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7820 Roan Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7820 Roan Road
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

7820 Roan Road

7820 Roan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7820 Roan Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Immaculate Home Located In the Heart Of PQ - Premium Park Village cul-de-sac location with RV parking, expansive panoramic lot, commanding views and showcase interiors create a stunning home. Upon entering the home's formal living/dining rooms you are wowed by vaulted ceilings, oversize windows (entire home has custom plantation shutters) and travertine flooring.

True chef's kitchen has raised panel wood cabinetry, premium quality stainless appliances, granite counters, mosaic tile backslash, center island w/ serving bar plus a sun-filled breakfast area. Adjoining family room w/ its tiled fireplace and views of the spectacular back yard is where you will want to be. Full bed/bath downstairs is perfect for guests or in-laws. An additional large bonus room is located on the first floor, perfect as a home office or additional play room. Staircase and all 3 bedrooms upstairs in gorgeous wide plank hand scraped wood flooring.

The master bedroom is stunning with its vaulted ceilings, large view windows and crown molding. Simply exquisite master bath is your ultimate spa retreat with porcelain tile, frosted glass dual pedestal sinks, oversize soaking tub and walk-in frameless glass shower. The two additional bedrooms are light, bright and large with vaulted ceilings and customs features plus the upstairs bath is contemporary and fresh with porcelain 12x24 tiles, frosted glass sink and designer finishes. This home's main focus is the spectacular yard. Sun filled canyon lot with its abundant hardscape and breathtaking views is the perfect setting for family, entertaining and gardening. The serene setting among the canyon's native chaparral is breathtaking.

This home also has three-car garage, room for kids to play, and is within award winning Poway school district, walking distance to Park Village Elementary and Penasquitos Creek Park. Close to shopping and freeways.

(RLNE5134203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7820 Roan Road have any available units?
7820 Roan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7820 Roan Road have?
Some of 7820 Roan Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7820 Roan Road currently offering any rent specials?
7820 Roan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7820 Roan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7820 Roan Road is pet friendly.
Does 7820 Roan Road offer parking?
Yes, 7820 Roan Road offers parking.
Does 7820 Roan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7820 Roan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7820 Roan Road have a pool?
No, 7820 Roan Road does not have a pool.
Does 7820 Roan Road have accessible units?
No, 7820 Roan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7820 Roan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7820 Roan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University