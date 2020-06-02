All apartments in San Diego
7811 Camino Noguera

7811 Camino Noguera · No Longer Available
Location

7811 Camino Noguera, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2B/2BA Upgraded Condo w/ Patio, W/D & Reserved Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Great 2B/2BA condo available for lease in University City featuring 893 SF of living space over one level. This great property boasts:
-2 reserved parking spaces right next to the unit! 1 covered and 1 uncovered
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ fireplace & plantation shutters on large windows
-Dining room & upgraded kitchen w/ all provided stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry!
-Private patio great for relaxing or entertaining w/ provided washer/dryer in large utility room!
-Full guest bathroom w/ custom vanity & lighting across the hall from bright guest bedroom
-Master suite w/ walk-in closet & attached private bathroom w/ stall shower!
-Ceiling fans in both bedrooms & central heat
-Community features swimming pool & well-maintained landscaping throughout

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2425
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided in unit
- A/C: No, central heat only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6g3k2ArbSlg
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: University City / UTC
- FLOORING: Laminate vinyl plank & tile
- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces (1 covered & 1 uncovered)
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, private patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1978

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenants of shared building are all responsible for moving recycle bin to curb and removing from curb after pick up to avoid HOA fines.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5106126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7811 Camino Noguera have any available units?
7811 Camino Noguera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7811 Camino Noguera have?
Some of 7811 Camino Noguera's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7811 Camino Noguera currently offering any rent specials?
7811 Camino Noguera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7811 Camino Noguera pet-friendly?
Yes, 7811 Camino Noguera is pet friendly.
Does 7811 Camino Noguera offer parking?
Yes, 7811 Camino Noguera offers parking.
Does 7811 Camino Noguera have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7811 Camino Noguera offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7811 Camino Noguera have a pool?
Yes, 7811 Camino Noguera has a pool.
Does 7811 Camino Noguera have accessible units?
No, 7811 Camino Noguera does not have accessible units.
Does 7811 Camino Noguera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7811 Camino Noguera has units with dishwashers.
