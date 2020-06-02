7811 Camino Noguera

Amenities

Gorgeous 2B/2BA Upgraded Condo w/ Patio, W/D & Reserved Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Great 2B/2BA condo available for lease in University City featuring 893 SF of living space over one level. This great property boasts:

-2 reserved parking spaces right next to the unit! 1 covered and 1 uncovered

-Spacious living room upon entering w/ fireplace & plantation shutters on large windows

-Dining room & upgraded kitchen w/ all provided stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry!

-Private patio great for relaxing or entertaining w/ provided washer/dryer in large utility room!

-Full guest bathroom w/ custom vanity & lighting across the hall from bright guest bedroom

-Master suite w/ walk-in closet & attached private bathroom w/ stall shower!

-Ceiling fans in both bedrooms & central heat

-Community features swimming pool & well-maintained landscaping throughout



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2425

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided in unit

- A/C: No, central heat only

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6g3k2ArbSlg

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: University City / UTC

- FLOORING: Laminate vinyl plank & tile

- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces (1 covered & 1 uncovered)

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, private patio

- YEAR BUILT: 1978



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenants of shared building are all responsible for moving recycle bin to curb and removing from curb after pick up to avoid HOA fines.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



