7811 Camino Noguera

Amenities
Gorgeous 2B/2BA Upgraded Condo w/ Patio, W/D & Reserved Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!
Great 2B/2BA condo available for lease in University City featuring 893 SF of living space over one level. This great property boasts:
-2 reserved parking spaces right next to the unit! 1 covered and 1 uncovered
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ fireplace & plantation shutters on large windows
-Dining room & upgraded kitchen w/ all provided stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry!
-Private patio great for relaxing or entertaining w/ provided washer/dryer in large utility room!
-Full guest bathroom w/ custom vanity & lighting across the hall from bright guest bedroom
-Master suite w/ walk-in closet & attached private bathroom w/ stall shower!
-Ceiling fans in both bedrooms & central heat
-Community features swimming pool & well-maintained landscaping throughout
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2425
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided in unit
- A/C: No, central heat only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6g3k2ArbSlg
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: University City / UTC
- FLOORING: Laminate vinyl plank & tile
- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces (1 covered & 1 uncovered)
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, private patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1978
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenants of shared building are all responsible for moving recycle bin to curb and removing from curb after pick up to avoid HOA fines.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5106126)