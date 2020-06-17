780 Narwhal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom Home located in Otay Mesa! Small Pet Friendly! - Beautiful curb appeal that boasts a low maintenance yard and stained concrete driveway. This home will surely catch your eye!



As you enter into the home you will notice a wood burning fireplace, laminate wood flooring throughout and new dual pane windows with plantation style shutters. There is a large 1/2 bathroom with custom paint and pedestal sink on the first floor for convenience.



The kitchen has stunning Travertine flooring with upgraded kitchen cabinets and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances include a fridge, dishwasher and Gas stove. This kitchen is great for entertaining, with a large bar area for additional seating. Off the kitchen, there is a den area with wood beamed ceilings with 2 skylights. There are patio sliders that lead into a large backyard area with a convenient storage closet. A beautiful shade tree, and a backyard for your enjoyment.

As you continue upstairs there is an upgraded hall bathroom with tile flooring, tub/shower combo, and glass enclosure. All bedrooms continue with the faux hardwood flooring throughout the entire 2nd floor.



The master bedroom has double closet doors with an abundance of space, and the bathroom is finished with beautiful Travertine tile.



Other requirements for this home:

* Renters Insurance required

* Up to 2 small pets welcome! $35 monthly pet rent and $500 pet deposit per pet.

Call today and be the first to see this beautiful home!



