All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 780 Narwhal Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
780 Narwhal Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

780 Narwhal Street

780 Narwhal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

780 Narwhal Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Home located in Otay Mesa! Small Pet Friendly! - Beautiful curb appeal that boasts a low maintenance yard and stained concrete driveway. This home will surely catch your eye!

As you enter into the home you will notice a wood burning fireplace, laminate wood flooring throughout and new dual pane windows with plantation style shutters. There is a large 1/2 bathroom with custom paint and pedestal sink on the first floor for convenience.

The kitchen has stunning Travertine flooring with upgraded kitchen cabinets and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances include a fridge, dishwasher and Gas stove. This kitchen is great for entertaining, with a large bar area for additional seating. Off the kitchen, there is a den area with wood beamed ceilings with 2 skylights. There are patio sliders that lead into a large backyard area with a convenient storage closet. A beautiful shade tree, and a backyard for your enjoyment.
As you continue upstairs there is an upgraded hall bathroom with tile flooring, tub/shower combo, and glass enclosure. All bedrooms continue with the faux hardwood flooring throughout the entire 2nd floor.

The master bedroom has double closet doors with an abundance of space, and the bathroom is finished with beautiful Travertine tile.

Other requirements for this home:
* Renters Insurance required
* Up to 2 small pets welcome! $35 monthly pet rent and $500 pet deposit per pet.
Call today and be the first to see this beautiful home!

(RLNE2504769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Narwhal Street have any available units?
780 Narwhal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 Narwhal Street have?
Some of 780 Narwhal Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Narwhal Street currently offering any rent specials?
780 Narwhal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Narwhal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 Narwhal Street is pet friendly.
Does 780 Narwhal Street offer parking?
No, 780 Narwhal Street does not offer parking.
Does 780 Narwhal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Narwhal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Narwhal Street have a pool?
No, 780 Narwhal Street does not have a pool.
Does 780 Narwhal Street have accessible units?
No, 780 Narwhal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Narwhal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Narwhal Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University