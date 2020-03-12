All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7741 Gribble St

7741 Gribble Street · No Longer Available
Location

7741 Gribble Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Skyline

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Book a showing in this unfurnished 1,600 square foot single family home in the Skyline neighborhood in San Diego, California! It has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and an attached garage with spacious parking out back that can fit 3-4 cars. Inside, the home boasts rustic hardwood floor panels throughout excluding the bathrooms that have more durable tiled floors and the bedrooms that have full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. The lovely kitchen consists of stainless steel appliances, stylish cabinets and drawers for storage, and glossy granite countertops and backsplash. For climate control, the home offers wall heaters and ceiling fans. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are allowed on the property with a $500 deposit per pet.

Nearby parks:
Boone Park and Skyview Park

Nearby Schools:
Freese Elementary School - 0.39 miles, 6/10
Boone Elementary School - 0.58 miles, 4/10
Audubon K-8 - 0.63 miles, 4/10
True Faith Academy - 0.58 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
12 City College - Skyline Hills - 0.1 miles
4 12th & Imperial Trolley - Lomita Village - 0.2 miles

(RLNE4656646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7741 Gribble St have any available units?
7741 Gribble St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7741 Gribble St have?
Some of 7741 Gribble St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7741 Gribble St currently offering any rent specials?
7741 Gribble St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7741 Gribble St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7741 Gribble St is pet friendly.
Does 7741 Gribble St offer parking?
Yes, 7741 Gribble St does offer parking.
Does 7741 Gribble St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7741 Gribble St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7741 Gribble St have a pool?
No, 7741 Gribble St does not have a pool.
Does 7741 Gribble St have accessible units?
No, 7741 Gribble St does not have accessible units.
Does 7741 Gribble St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7741 Gribble St does not have units with dishwashers.
