7741 Gribble St

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Book a showing in this unfurnished 1,600 square foot single family home in the Skyline neighborhood in San Diego, California! It has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and an attached garage with spacious parking out back that can fit 3-4 cars. Inside, the home boasts rustic hardwood floor panels throughout excluding the bathrooms that have more durable tiled floors and the bedrooms that have full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. The lovely kitchen consists of stainless steel appliances, stylish cabinets and drawers for storage, and glossy granite countertops and backsplash. For climate control, the home offers wall heaters and ceiling fans. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are allowed on the property with a $500 deposit per pet.



Nearby parks:

Boone Park and Skyview Park



Nearby Schools:

Freese Elementary School - 0.39 miles, 6/10

Boone Elementary School - 0.58 miles, 4/10

Audubon K-8 - 0.63 miles, 4/10

True Faith Academy - 0.58 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

12 City College - Skyline Hills - 0.1 miles

4 12th & Imperial Trolley - Lomita Village - 0.2 miles



