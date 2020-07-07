7716 Backer Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Nestled away on a quiet street in south Mira Mesa this home has everything there is to offer.



Plenty of outdoor space

2 Car garage

Remodeled kitchen

New carpet

New Paint

New Appliances

Washer/Dryer Hookups in Laundry room



This home will not last long. Easy to show. Come see it today!



All applicants are subject to income, credit and rental history checks.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now

