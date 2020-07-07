7716 Backer Road

Amenities
Nestled away on a quiet street in south Mira Mesa this home has everything there is to offer.
Plenty of outdoor space
2 Car garage
Remodeled kitchen
New carpet
New Paint
New Appliances
Washer/Dryer Hookups in Laundry room
This home will not last long. Easy to show. Come see it today!
Rancho Mesa offers this property for rent. All applicants are subject to income, credit and rental history checks. To view this property call Rancho Mesa Properties at 858-576-2176
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.