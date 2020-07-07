All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7716 Backer Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7716 Backer Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7716 Backer Road

7716 Backer Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7716 Backer Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Nestled away on a quiet street in south Mira Mesa this home has everything there is to offer.

Plenty of outdoor space
2 Car garage
Remodeled kitchen
New carpet
New Paint
New Appliances
Washer/Dryer Hookups in Laundry room

This home will not last long. Easy to show. Come see it today!

Rancho Mesa offers this property for rent. All applicants are subject to income, credit and rental history checks. To view this property call Rancho Mesa Properties at 858-576-2176

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7716 Backer Road have any available units?
7716 Backer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7716 Backer Road have?
Some of 7716 Backer Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7716 Backer Road currently offering any rent specials?
7716 Backer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7716 Backer Road pet-friendly?
No, 7716 Backer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7716 Backer Road offer parking?
Yes, 7716 Backer Road offers parking.
Does 7716 Backer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7716 Backer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7716 Backer Road have a pool?
No, 7716 Backer Road does not have a pool.
Does 7716 Backer Road have accessible units?
No, 7716 Backer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7716 Backer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7716 Backer Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University