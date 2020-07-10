All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7706 Bloomfield Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7706 Bloomfield Rd
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:50 AM

7706 Bloomfield Rd

7706 Bloomfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7706 Bloomfield Road, San Diego, CA 92114
Skyline

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home for rent - Property Id: 289797

Open House Saturday June 13th @ 10am-1pm.
Newly Renovated 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home located in San Diego Skyline. Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom fixtures to include new lights in kitchen and dining room, and new microwave. The backyard fencing and landscaping is brand new. Laundry hook ups available. It has a 2-car garage and a driveway that can fit up to three cars. In close proximity to schools, shopping and highways for an easy commute. No smoking is allowed on the premises. Tenant must have renter's insurance and is responsible for all utilities.
View by appointment. Please respond by calling or email if interested. Qualifying Criteria: - 650 Minimum Credit Score for everyone living on property - three Times Rent in Income - No History of Evictions or Bankruptcies There will be a $38 fee per applicant for credit and background check. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289797
Property Id 289797

(RLNE5816462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7706 Bloomfield Rd have any available units?
7706 Bloomfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7706 Bloomfield Rd have?
Some of 7706 Bloomfield Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7706 Bloomfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7706 Bloomfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7706 Bloomfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7706 Bloomfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7706 Bloomfield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7706 Bloomfield Rd offers parking.
Does 7706 Bloomfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7706 Bloomfield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7706 Bloomfield Rd have a pool?
No, 7706 Bloomfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7706 Bloomfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 7706 Bloomfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7706 Bloomfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7706 Bloomfield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University