San Diego, CA
7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48

7653 Mission Gorge Road · No Longer Available
Location

7653 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
WONDERFUL RANCHO MISSION TRAILS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH CONDOjust minutes from everything! - This BEAUTIFUL remodeled TWO master bedroom/2 full bath is available for only $1,995.00. The unit has a spacious floor plan, with an upgraded kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, an elegant tile back splash and recessed lighting. The dining area opens up to an airy living room with a cozy fireplace and sliding doors to your own private balcony. With ample storage space the unit has your own personal washer/dryer and central heating/air.

The modern designed bathrooms include new Italian porcelain tiles in each shower, with new granite counter tops and wood floors. The unit has fresh paint and an upgraded carpet throughout.

As a BONUS with the Solar Panels and Low E-2 dual glazed windows, your utility bill will be drastically reduced each month.

Rancho Mission Trails is a gated community with great amenities including a picnic area, outdoor fireplace, gas barbecues, pool, spa, gym and large clubhouse. There are two assigned parking spaces (1 underground), along with an elevator for your convenience.

The complex is located just 2 blocks from Mission Trials Regional Park and a short distance from Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. With easy access to freeways I-15 and I-8, you are minutes from downtown Santee, Grossmont Center, Fashion Valley and Mission Valley malls offering lots of shopping, wonderful restaurants and entertainment!

With such a great location Rancho Mission Trails is everything you need within a few minutes!

For more information and to schedule a viewing, please contact Morgan at the Helm Management Co. (619) 589-6222 X123

Lease Terms:
$1,995/month
$1,995 Security Deposit

This is a SMOKE FREE home
Sorry, NO PETS allowed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4665059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48 have any available units?
7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48 have?
Some of 7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48 currently offering any rent specials?
7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48 pet-friendly?
No, 7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48 offer parking?
Yes, 7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48 does offer parking.
Does 7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48 have a pool?
Yes, 7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48 has a pool.
Does 7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48 have accessible units?
No, 7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48 does not have accessible units.
Does 7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48 does not have units with dishwashers.
