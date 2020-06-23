7653 Mission Gorge Road Unit 48

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

WONDERFUL RANCHO MISSION TRAILS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH CONDOjust minutes from everything! - This BEAUTIFUL remodeled TWO master bedroom/2 full bath is available for only $1,995.00. The unit has a spacious floor plan, with an upgraded kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, an elegant tile back splash and recessed lighting. The dining area opens up to an airy living room with a cozy fireplace and sliding doors to your own private balcony. With ample storage space the unit has your own personal washer/dryer and central heating/air.



The modern designed bathrooms include new Italian porcelain tiles in each shower, with new granite counter tops and wood floors. The unit has fresh paint and an upgraded carpet throughout.



As a BONUS with the Solar Panels and Low E-2 dual glazed windows, your utility bill will be drastically reduced each month.



Rancho Mission Trails is a gated community with great amenities including a picnic area, outdoor fireplace, gas barbecues, pool, spa, gym and large clubhouse. There are two assigned parking spaces (1 underground), along with an elevator for your convenience.



The complex is located just 2 blocks from Mission Trials Regional Park and a short distance from Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. With easy access to freeways I-15 and I-8, you are minutes from downtown Santee, Grossmont Center, Fashion Valley and Mission Valley malls offering lots of shopping, wonderful restaurants and entertainment!



With such a great location Rancho Mission Trails is everything you need within a few minutes!



For more information and to schedule a viewing, please contact Morgan at the Helm Management Co. (619) 589-6222 X123



Lease Terms:

$1,995/month

$1,995 Security Deposit



This is a SMOKE FREE home

Sorry, NO PETS allowed



(RLNE4665059)