7579 Hazard Center Drive

6-MONTH LEASE! 3 BD-2.5 BA Fully Furnished Townhouse! Pool/Spa! Trolley! River Walk! Access to Everything!! - FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOME Offering a 6-MONTH LEASE! Available MAY - NOV, 2020!



Trolley! Bike to Beach! Pool/Spa! Location and Amenities Galore!! 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath Luxury Townhome with 2-car Garage! Spacious Private Patio/Garden! In-Unit Laundry! Central Air-conditioning! And your PET is welcome!



This wonderful townhome, conveniently located in a gated Mission Valley community, puts all of San Diego within easy access. You'll enjoy the comfortable inside-outside lifestyle that summer in San Diego is known for! The home is spacious and bright with high ceilings and expansive windows. The main living area opens to a large private patio garden complete with dining table and sun umbrella. Fresh updates will include kitchen with new quartz countertops and tile flooring.



The three bedrooms are roomy and fully furnished with queen beds and cozy linens. The 2-1/2 bathrooms are stocked with fresh towels, and there are bathtubs (in case you have little ones!).



Great amenities community include a large, sparkling POOL, SPA and a BBQ entertainment area. Private two car attached GARAGE, plus permitted short term guest parking spots.



Step out the private pedestrian gate to the trolley line to take you downtown or anywhere else around San Diego. Across the road from Hazard Center with movie houses, restaurants, retail and coffee shops. Direct access onto the San Diego Trail along the Rio Vista. Walk to Fashion Valley Mall and Mission Valley shopping centers or BIKE TO THE BEACH!



This home fills up fast, so contact Tammy Koupal, 619-550-8179, for more details.



Approved pet welcome with additional security deposit and monthly pet fee.



All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. Rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.



