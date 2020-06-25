7567 Lake Ree

Amenities

Lovingly Maintained Lake Murray Beauty! Available for Immediate Move In!! - This home has four bedrooms & 2 baths. Spacious, with plenty of extra rooms for dining, office area, etc. Enjoy the beautiful warm & inviting sun room built off the back of the kitchen. All new windows throughout the home. The landscaping is professionally maintained by the owner, and the mature landscaping provides a park like atmosphere.



Brand new Central Air!! Newer carpet throughout & paint complete the updated look of this home. Very quiet & respectful neighborhood, and this home is less than 1/2 mile from Benchley-Weinburger Elementary School, one of the area's most sought after elementary schools! Lake Murray is also less than 1/2 mile walk, and the markets are within a mile. Walk to all!!



No more than one pet will be permitted, no exceptions.

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!



AMG Props

www.amgprops.com

AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com

619-304-9503



