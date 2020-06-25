All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM

7567 Lake Ree

7567 Lake Ree Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7567 Lake Ree Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovingly Maintained Lake Murray Beauty! Available for Immediate Move In!! - This home has four bedrooms & 2 baths. Spacious, with plenty of extra rooms for dining, office area, etc. Enjoy the beautiful warm & inviting sun room built off the back of the kitchen. All new windows throughout the home. The landscaping is professionally maintained by the owner, and the mature landscaping provides a park like atmosphere.

Brand new Central Air!! Newer carpet throughout & paint complete the updated look of this home. Very quiet & respectful neighborhood, and this home is less than 1/2 mile from Benchley-Weinburger Elementary School, one of the area's most sought after elementary schools! Lake Murray is also less than 1/2 mile walk, and the markets are within a mile. Walk to all!!

No more than one pet will be permitted, no exceptions.
AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE4743655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7567 Lake Ree have any available units?
7567 Lake Ree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7567 Lake Ree have?
Some of 7567 Lake Ree's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7567 Lake Ree currently offering any rent specials?
7567 Lake Ree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7567 Lake Ree pet-friendly?
Yes, 7567 Lake Ree is pet friendly.
Does 7567 Lake Ree offer parking?
Yes, 7567 Lake Ree offers parking.
Does 7567 Lake Ree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7567 Lake Ree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7567 Lake Ree have a pool?
No, 7567 Lake Ree does not have a pool.
Does 7567 Lake Ree have accessible units?
No, 7567 Lake Ree does not have accessible units.
Does 7567 Lake Ree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7567 Lake Ree has units with dishwashers.
