7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT.

Amenities
$3395.00 / 4br - 2110ft2 - Gorgeous Cul-de-Sac House on Canyon, Large Master Bedroom (Mira Mesa San Diego) - 7503 Raven Ridge Point, San Diego, CA 92126 *** Mira Mesa / Sorrento Valley Area (See Map)
CALL LEASING DIRECTOR OLIVER TYSON @ 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Rare 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath, Field Stone Tiberon House with 3 Car Garage, Located in a Cul-de-Sac, Right on a Canyon with a View & Beautiful Sunsets.
Great Floor Plan- Family Room right off the Kitchen with a Fireplace.
25 Foot High Vaulted Ceilings in the Living Room.
Ceramic Tile Breakfast Bar Counter in the Kitchen. Appliances Include Built-In Microwave, New Stove, microwave, Dishwasher.
Lots of Cabinet & Storage Space!
Large Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings & Walk-In Double Mirrored Closets.
Master Bathroom has Double Sinks ; New Shower Enclosure & Deep Soaking Bath
Upstairs & Downstairs has Newer Laminate Flooring.
House has Central Heat & A/C.
1 Bedroom with Full Bathroom Downstairs, as well as( a Laundry Room with Washer Dryer Hookups. Soaking Tub
Extra Large Back Yard with New Landscaping (Beautiful Lemon Tree) and Large Patio Area.
RENT: $3,395.00
DEPOSIT: $3,395.00
MUST HAVE 650+ FICO SCORE TO QUALIFY. 1 Year Lease.
CALL LEASING DIRECTOR OLIVER TYSON 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!
Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com
650 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec, Water, Sewer, Trash)
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required
Pet Deposit $250/under 25lbs Small Dogs ONLY
Cat Deposit $300/ea
Breed Restrictions Apply
Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call today 858-201-4501 or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.
(RLNE3987319)