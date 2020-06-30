7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT.

Amenities

$3395.00 / 4br - 2110ft2 - Gorgeous Cul-de-Sac House on Canyon, Large Master Bedroom (Mira Mesa San Diego) - 7503 Raven Ridge Point, San Diego, CA 92126 *** Mira Mesa / Sorrento Valley Area (See Map)



CALL LEASING DIRECTOR OLIVER TYSON @ 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING



Rare 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath, Field Stone Tiberon House with 3 Car Garage, Located in a Cul-de-Sac, Right on a Canyon with a View & Beautiful Sunsets.

Great Floor Plan- Family Room right off the Kitchen with a Fireplace.

25 Foot High Vaulted Ceilings in the Living Room.

Ceramic Tile Breakfast Bar Counter in the Kitchen. Appliances Include Built-In Microwave, New Stove, microwave, Dishwasher.

Lots of Cabinet & Storage Space!

Large Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings & Walk-In Double Mirrored Closets.

Master Bathroom has Double Sinks ; New Shower Enclosure & Deep Soaking Bath

Upstairs & Downstairs has Newer Laminate Flooring.

House has Central Heat & A/C.

1 Bedroom with Full Bathroom Downstairs, as well as( a Laundry Room with Washer Dryer Hookups. Soaking Tub

Extra Large Back Yard with New Landscaping (Beautiful Lemon Tree) and Large Patio Area.



RENT: $3,395.00

DEPOSIT: $3,395.00

MUST HAVE 650+ FICO SCORE TO QUALIFY. 1 Year Lease.



CALL LEASING DIRECTOR OLIVER TYSON 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!



Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com



650 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec, Water, Sewer, Trash)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Pet Deposit $250/under 25lbs Small Dogs ONLY

Cat Deposit $300/ea

Breed Restrictions Apply



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

