Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT.

7503 Raven Ridge Point · No Longer Available
Location

7503 Raven Ridge Point, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$3395.00 / 4br - 2110ft2 - Gorgeous Cul-de-Sac House on Canyon, Large Master Bedroom (Mira Mesa San Diego) - 7503 Raven Ridge Point, San Diego, CA 92126 *** Mira Mesa / Sorrento Valley Area (See Map)

CALL LEASING DIRECTOR OLIVER TYSON @ 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING

Rare 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath, Field Stone Tiberon House with 3 Car Garage, Located in a Cul-de-Sac, Right on a Canyon with a View & Beautiful Sunsets.
Great Floor Plan- Family Room right off the Kitchen with a Fireplace.
25 Foot High Vaulted Ceilings in the Living Room.
Ceramic Tile Breakfast Bar Counter in the Kitchen. Appliances Include Built-In Microwave, New Stove, microwave, Dishwasher.
Lots of Cabinet & Storage Space!
Large Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings & Walk-In Double Mirrored Closets.
Master Bathroom has Double Sinks ; New Shower Enclosure & Deep Soaking Bath
Upstairs & Downstairs has Newer Laminate Flooring.
House has Central Heat & A/C.
1 Bedroom with Full Bathroom Downstairs, as well as( a Laundry Room with Washer Dryer Hookups. Soaking Tub
Extra Large Back Yard with New Landscaping (Beautiful Lemon Tree) and Large Patio Area.

RENT: $3,395.00
DEPOSIT: $3,395.00
MUST HAVE 650+ FICO SCORE TO QUALIFY. 1 Year Lease.

CALL LEASING DIRECTOR OLIVER TYSON 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!

Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com

650 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec, Water, Sewer, Trash)
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required
Pet Deposit $250/under 25lbs Small Dogs ONLY
Cat Deposit $300/ea
Breed Restrictions Apply

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call today 858-201-4501 or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.

-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-

(RLNE3987319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT. have any available units?
7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT. have?
Some of 7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT. currently offering any rent specials?
7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT. is pet friendly.
Does 7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT. offer parking?
Yes, 7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT. offers parking.
Does 7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT. have a pool?
No, 7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT. does not have a pool.
Does 7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT. have accessible units?
No, 7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT. does not have accessible units.
Does 7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7503 RAVEN RIDGE PT. has units with dishwashers.

