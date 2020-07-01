All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

745 San Fernando Place

745 San Fernando Place · No Longer Available
Location

745 San Fernando Place, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Cozy Studio/ Flat Steps to Ocean in Mission Beach - Property Id: 195330

This Cozy 1 story building has 3 Studio Units centrally located in South Mission Beach. Vinyl floors throughout. Fully equipped with microwave, stove and refigerator, Free WIFI Internet, Digital Cable, Flatscreen TV, Surfboard and Rack, Patio enclosed by plants and greenry, BBQ, 1 parking space for each unit, Free Laundry. 1/2 block to ocean, block to bay. Park is just a few steps away.

This original Mission Beach 4-plex is close to Belmont Park (Mission Beach Amusement Park): Wavehouse with man madewave machine, indoor olympic size pool, jacuzzi, and health club. Great for every age: Roller coaster, rides, jungle gym, go carts, glow in the dark minature golf, etc. Lots of restaurants and shops steps away and miles of boardwalk for strolling, biking, and blading.

6/15-9/4- $2600/month prorated
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195330
Property Id 195330

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5635139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 San Fernando Place have any available units?
745 San Fernando Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 San Fernando Place have?
Some of 745 San Fernando Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 San Fernando Place currently offering any rent specials?
745 San Fernando Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 San Fernando Place pet-friendly?
No, 745 San Fernando Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 745 San Fernando Place offer parking?
Yes, 745 San Fernando Place offers parking.
Does 745 San Fernando Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 San Fernando Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 San Fernando Place have a pool?
Yes, 745 San Fernando Place has a pool.
Does 745 San Fernando Place have accessible units?
No, 745 San Fernando Place does not have accessible units.
Does 745 San Fernando Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 San Fernando Place does not have units with dishwashers.

