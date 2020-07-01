745 San Fernando Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking gym pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Cozy Studio/ Flat Steps to Ocean in Mission Beach - Property Id: 195330



This Cozy 1 story building has 3 Studio Units centrally located in South Mission Beach. Vinyl floors throughout. Fully equipped with microwave, stove and refigerator, Free WIFI Internet, Digital Cable, Flatscreen TV, Surfboard and Rack, Patio enclosed by plants and greenry, BBQ, 1 parking space for each unit, Free Laundry. 1/2 block to ocean, block to bay. Park is just a few steps away.



This original Mission Beach 4-plex is close to Belmont Park (Mission Beach Amusement Park): Wavehouse with man madewave machine, indoor olympic size pool, jacuzzi, and health club. Great for every age: Roller coaster, rides, jungle gym, go carts, glow in the dark minature golf, etc. Lots of restaurants and shops steps away and miles of boardwalk for strolling, biking, and blading.



6/15-9/4- $2600/month prorated

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195330

Property Id 195330



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5635139)