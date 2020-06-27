7445 Charmant Dr #1708.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet cafe dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill sauna

2 Bed-2 Bath Single Story 2nd floor condo at The Verano La Jolla - Single story 2nd floor unit in the Verano La Jolla Community. Close to UCSD, freeway, shopping, dining and more.



This open and bright condo has freshly painted interior, new blinds, new carpet and vinyl flooring. The kitchen comes with a new combo oven/electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, new microwave and plenty of kitchen storage.



There is forced heating and a ceiling fan. The washer and dryer are provided in the unit, making laundry day much easier. Enjoy the balcony directly off the living room area with views of the greenbelt. Includes 2 underground parking spaces, 1 reserved parking and additional street parking.



The complex amenities: 2 BBQ's, 2 pools, sauna, fitness room, dog park, hiking trails and a cyber cafe. Common areas maintained by the HOA.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, trash and sewer paid. Pet okay on approval. No smoking.



5 Month Minimum



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



