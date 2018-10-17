All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

7425-2902 Charmant Drive

7425 Charmant Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7425 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
University City, 7425 Charmant Dr #2902, Near UCSD, Fireplace, All Appliances, 2 Underground Parking Spaces - Spacious upper corner unit in the Verano @ La Jolla Colony complex conveniently located near UCSD and World class shopping at the University Town Center Mall. Living room has a fireplace and crown molding. Dining room has a ceiling fan. Bedroom #1 has mirrored wardrobe doors and has room for a double bed and work station. Hall bathroom has wood floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, ceiling fan with a light, access to the balcony and a tub/shower combo in the bathroom. New range, microwave and refrigerator 2019.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2356142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7425-2902 Charmant Drive have any available units?
7425-2902 Charmant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7425-2902 Charmant Drive have?
Some of 7425-2902 Charmant Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 7425-2902 Charmant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7425-2902 Charmant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7425-2902 Charmant Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7425-2902 Charmant Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 7425-2902 Charmant Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7425-2902 Charmant Drive offers parking.
Does 7425-2902 Charmant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7425-2902 Charmant Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7425-2902 Charmant Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7425-2902 Charmant Drive has a pool.
Does 7425-2902 Charmant Drive have accessible units?
No, 7425-2902 Charmant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7425-2902 Charmant Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7425-2902 Charmant Drive has units with dishwashers.
