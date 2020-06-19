742 Market St #5

Amenities

This small studio unit is in the heart of Downtown San Diego. A unique opportunity to live affordably just blocks from Petco Park and the Gaslamp Quarter. This SINGLE ROOM OCCUPANCY unit has tall ceilings new flooring a small kitchenette with new cabinets, sink and refrigerator. Unit has ceiling fan.



NO private bathroom in the unit. Tenants share several bathrooms/showers in the building.



NO parking for the unit (offsite parking may be available from 3rd party agencies)



NO Pets

No Smoking

Available now for applicants with no evictions, decent credit and current verifiable income.

$30 application fee

A piece of history in the Heart of downtown San Diego. Located just steps away from Petco Park and the Gaslamp Quarter. This 15 unit apartment complex was built as a hotel in the early 20th century and has been converted to individual apartments. With a Walk Score of 97 and a Transit Score of 82 the location couldn't be better for car-free living.