All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 742 Market St #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
742 Market St #5
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

742 Market St #5

742 Market St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Core-Columbia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

742 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This small studio unit is in the heart of Downtown San Diego. A unique opportunity to live affordably just blocks from Petco Park and the Gaslamp Quarter. This SINGLE ROOM OCCUPANCY unit has tall ceilings new flooring a small kitchenette with new cabinets, sink and refrigerator. Unit has ceiling fan.

NO private bathroom in the unit. Tenants share several bathrooms/showers in the building.

NO parking for the unit (offsite parking may be available from 3rd party agencies)

NO Pets
No Smoking
Available now for applicants with no evictions, decent credit and current verifiable income.
$30 application fee
A piece of history in the Heart of downtown San Diego. Located just steps away from Petco Park and the Gaslamp Quarter. This 15 unit apartment complex was built as a hotel in the early 20th century and has been converted to individual apartments. With a Walk Score of 97 and a Transit Score of 82 the location couldn't be better for car-free living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 Market St #5 have any available units?
742 Market St #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 Market St #5 have?
Some of 742 Market St #5's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 Market St #5 currently offering any rent specials?
742 Market St #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Market St #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 742 Market St #5 is pet friendly.
Does 742 Market St #5 offer parking?
Yes, 742 Market St #5 offers parking.
Does 742 Market St #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 Market St #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Market St #5 have a pool?
No, 742 Market St #5 does not have a pool.
Does 742 Market St #5 have accessible units?
No, 742 Market St #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Market St #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 Market St #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University