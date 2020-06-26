All apartments in San Diego
7419 1/2 Draper Ave.

7419 1/2 Draper Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7419 1/2 Draper Ave, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
7419 1/2 Draper Ave. Available 03/10/20 Newly Upgraded 1 Bedroom La Jolla Home! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath newly upgraded home located in the amazing location of La Jolla, right in the heart of the village, no automobile required. This property is walking distance to grocery stores, fine dining, shopping and the beach .The updated kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included in the property. There is a spacious,private outdoor patio area perfect for relaxing or entertaining.
DRE 01197438

(RLNE4944901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7419 1/2 Draper Ave. have any available units?
7419 1/2 Draper Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7419 1/2 Draper Ave. have?
Some of 7419 1/2 Draper Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7419 1/2 Draper Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7419 1/2 Draper Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7419 1/2 Draper Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7419 1/2 Draper Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7419 1/2 Draper Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7419 1/2 Draper Ave. offers parking.
Does 7419 1/2 Draper Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7419 1/2 Draper Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7419 1/2 Draper Ave. have a pool?
No, 7419 1/2 Draper Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7419 1/2 Draper Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7419 1/2 Draper Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7419 1/2 Draper Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7419 1/2 Draper Ave. has units with dishwashers.
