Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

7419 1/2 Draper Ave. Available 03/10/20 Newly Upgraded 1 Bedroom La Jolla Home! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath newly upgraded home located in the amazing location of La Jolla, right in the heart of the village, no automobile required. This property is walking distance to grocery stores, fine dining, shopping and the beach .The updated kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included in the property. There is a spacious,private outdoor patio area perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

DRE 01197438



(RLNE4944901)