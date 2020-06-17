All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125

7410 Park Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7410 Park Ridge Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
GREAT DEL CERRO 2 BEDROOM CONDO - Situated in the heart of Del Cerro this home is close to EVERYTHING! Floor plan features a spacious master suite and large master bath. Two patios perfect for enjoying San Diego evenings. Two parking spots (one covered). Convenient in-unit laundry (Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided). Within two miles of hiking at Cowles Mountain, and Mission Gorge Park. Easy walk to stores and shopping. Small pets considered. Water and trash included. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5427536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125 have any available units?
7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125 have?
Some of 7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125 currently offering any rent specials?
7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125 is pet friendly.
Does 7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125 offer parking?
Yes, 7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125 offers parking.
Does 7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125 have a pool?
No, 7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125 does not have a pool.
Does 7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125 have accessible units?
No, 7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125 does not have accessible units.
Does 7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125 does not have units with dishwashers.

