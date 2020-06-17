7410 Park Ridge Blvd #125

Amenities

GREAT DEL CERRO 2 BEDROOM CONDO - Situated in the heart of Del Cerro this home is close to EVERYTHING! Floor plan features a spacious master suite and large master bath. Two patios perfect for enjoying San Diego evenings. Two parking spots (one covered). Convenient in-unit laundry (Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided). Within two miles of hiking at Cowles Mountain, and Mission Gorge Park. Easy walk to stores and shopping. Small pets considered. Water and trash included. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



