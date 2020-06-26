Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

7394 Canyon Breeze Rd Available 05/01/20 CANYON BREEZE - BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BDRM 3 BATH HOME IN MIRA MESA! - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Mira Mesa. This home will go quickly! The house size is 1,871 Sq Ft and the lot size is 6,272 Sq Ft! Balcony from master bedroom offers breathtaking views of canyon. Spend peaceful and relaxing afternoons enjoying the magnificent views. Perfect backyard for BBQs and entertaining guests. High ceilings and spacious dining and living areas. A must see!



You are permitted to drive by the property before viewing but please do not go on property. Inside shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.



LEASE TERMS:

- 12 month lease.

- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.

- MUST be willing to start lease within 2 weeks of application approval

- Minimum 600 FICO score.



PARKING: 2 car attached garage, driveway, and street.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, range/oven, hood, washer, dryer



UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities. Gas heating, NO A/C.



PET & NO SMOKING POLICY:

- 2 pets, less than 30 lbs each.

- No smoking of any kind.



VIEWING DIRECTIONS:

You are permitted to drive by the property before viewing but please DO NOT go on property. Inside shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Click on the "CONTACT US" box below and let us know what DATES AND TIMES you want to view it.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Click on the "APPLY NOW" link and fill out online application form and pay the $30 application fee. **Each adult 18+ is required to apply**

2. Scan and email or fax (888-515-8159) proof of id (license,military id, or passport) and proof of income (2 paystubs or last tax return) OR you can come into our office Mon-Fri, 9 am - 5 pm, with the above mentioned documents.



(RLNE5662116)