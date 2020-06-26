All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

7394 Canyon Breeze Rd

7394 Canyon Breeze Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7394 Canyon Breeze Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

7394 Canyon Breeze Rd Available 05/01/20 CANYON BREEZE - BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BDRM 3 BATH HOME IN MIRA MESA! - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Mira Mesa. This home will go quickly! The house size is 1,871 Sq Ft and the lot size is 6,272 Sq Ft! Balcony from master bedroom offers breathtaking views of canyon. Spend peaceful and relaxing afternoons enjoying the magnificent views. Perfect backyard for BBQs and entertaining guests. High ceilings and spacious dining and living areas. A must see!

You are permitted to drive by the property before viewing but please do not go on property. Inside shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

LEASE TERMS:
- 12 month lease.
- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.
- MUST be willing to start lease within 2 weeks of application approval
- Minimum 600 FICO score.

PARKING: 2 car attached garage, driveway, and street.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, range/oven, hood, washer, dryer

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities. Gas heating, NO A/C.

PET & NO SMOKING POLICY:
- 2 pets, less than 30 lbs each.
- No smoking of any kind.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS:
You are permitted to drive by the property before viewing but please DO NOT go on property. Inside shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Click on the "CONTACT US" box below and let us know what DATES AND TIMES you want to view it.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Click on the "APPLY NOW" link and fill out online application form and pay the $30 application fee. **Each adult 18+ is required to apply**
2. Scan and email or fax (888-515-8159) proof of id (license,military id, or passport) and proof of income (2 paystubs or last tax return) OR you can come into our office Mon-Fri, 9 am - 5 pm, with the above mentioned documents.

(RLNE5662116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7394 Canyon Breeze Rd have any available units?
7394 Canyon Breeze Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7394 Canyon Breeze Rd have?
Some of 7394 Canyon Breeze Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7394 Canyon Breeze Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7394 Canyon Breeze Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7394 Canyon Breeze Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7394 Canyon Breeze Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7394 Canyon Breeze Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7394 Canyon Breeze Rd offers parking.
Does 7394 Canyon Breeze Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7394 Canyon Breeze Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7394 Canyon Breeze Rd have a pool?
No, 7394 Canyon Breeze Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7394 Canyon Breeze Rd have accessible units?
No, 7394 Canyon Breeze Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7394 Canyon Breeze Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7394 Canyon Breeze Rd has units with dishwashers.

