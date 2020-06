Amenities

patio / balcony carport some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Ground Floor w Large Private Patio Steps From The Beach Available Sept-May - ****This Property is ONLY available from Sept - May. It is NOT available for the summer, a 1 year lease or for one semester*** ****



- 800 sq ft



- Fully Furnished



- Large Private Ground Floor Patio



- Steps From The Beach !



- Water Included



- Off street Parking ( carport )



- Students welcome to apply



(RLNE4787203)