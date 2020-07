Amenities

$3500 a month, one year lease, Cape Cod Home, steps to ocean, steps to bay, washer/drier, fire place, hardwood floors, private brick patio, beautifully upgraded throughout unit, gorgeous bathrooms, lots of kitchen storage, pantry, Dutch doors throughout, lush landscaping, carport for one car. Must see to appreciate. This is one of the most beautiful homes in South Mission Beach.