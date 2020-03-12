727 Ostend Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Mission Beach 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath comes with a remodeled kitchen, a fun, fresh, beach themed interior and atmosphere. This home is guaranteed to please everyone with its function and location.



Lease length is from September 1, 2017 > June 1, 2018.



The home also comes completely furnished, with a tandem two car garage, and a third floor deck with BBQ.



The amenities in this location are endless. Call today with any question or if you would like to schedule a showing.



Rent: $3,600 month

Deposit: $3,600



(858) 490-1450



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,200, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $4,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.