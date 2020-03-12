All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 3 2019 at 8:02 PM

727 Ostend Court

727 Ostend Court · No Longer Available
Location

727 Ostend Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Mission Beach 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath comes with a remodeled kitchen, a fun, fresh, beach themed interior and atmosphere. This home is guaranteed to please everyone with its function and location.

Lease length is from September 1, 2017 > June 1, 2018.

The home also comes completely furnished, with a tandem two car garage, and a third floor deck with BBQ.

The amenities in this location are endless. Call today with any question or if you would like to schedule a showing.

Rent: $3,600 month
Deposit: $3,600

(858) 490-1450

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,200, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $4,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Ostend Court have any available units?
727 Ostend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Ostend Court have?
Some of 727 Ostend Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Ostend Court currently offering any rent specials?
727 Ostend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Ostend Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 Ostend Court is pet friendly.
Does 727 Ostend Court offer parking?
Yes, 727 Ostend Court offers parking.
Does 727 Ostend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Ostend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Ostend Court have a pool?
No, 727 Ostend Court does not have a pool.
Does 727 Ostend Court have accessible units?
No, 727 Ostend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Ostend Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Ostend Court does not have units with dishwashers.
