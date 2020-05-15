7260 Hyatt Street

Amenities

Available: June 1, 2019



Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath HOME!!



Live the Southern California Lifestyle that you have always dreamed of, just 10 minutes to the beach, in this brand new, completely remodeled, three bedroom, one bathroom home. Your new home includes a master bedroom and two additional bedrooms. The main living space includes lots of natural light, new windows and is completely remodeled, with brand new laminate wood flooring, a spacious living area, as well as an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Parking is not a problem as the unit also comes with plenty of off-street fenced-in parking. The home shares one wall with another three bedroom, one bath home.



Surrounded by the SOCAL beach lifestyle, not only are you 10 minutes to the beach, but you are also near numerous restaurants and shops and a parks with walking paths and beautiful scenery. You can enjoy sand and surf at the weekly farmer's market while enjoying outdoor Summer Sunday Music Concerts!



Rent: $2490 per month plus $10 for water per month. Owner pays Sewer/Trash. All other utilities are tenant's responsibility. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included for tenants use.



Sorry, no Section 8.



Pet Rent: $50/month (smaller dogs)



Pet Policy - smaller dogs allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.



Application Process



$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.



Lease Signing Process



If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.



For further information or to schedule a showing please contact



Derrod Properties

(619) 948-4029

CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422