7247 Camino Degrazia #48

CAMINO DEGRAZIA- HUGE 2 BED 2 BATH CONDO IN FASHION VALLEY W/ AMENITIES!!! - Available 4/17/20



Luxurious condo at City Scene with an open floor plan that features a stunning 250 S.F. terrace with open views and privacy. The kitchen is clean, bright and is open to the rest of the unit, making entertaining a delight. The living area and bedrooms are very large and can accommodate large furniture. There is plenty of closet space and storage. 2 car tandem garage and guest parking included. Bedrooms are on opposite sides of the condo, giving maximum privacy to each bedroom.



Community amenities include a spa and gym. The unit is located just north of Fashion Valley Mall. High end shopping, restaurants and night life is just blocks away. Easy access to the 8, 163, 5, 805!



LEASE TERMS:

-12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. Must have 2.8x monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.

- Renter's Insurance required, Proof of Renters Insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as Additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance. All Tenants must be listed on the policy.

PARKING:

- Two cars tandem garage.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:

- Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave.



UTILITIES:

- Tenant responsible for SDGE. Owner pays water, trash.



PET & SMOKING POLICY:

-1 pet limit, less than 50lbs. $250 pet rent, $25 monthly pet rent.

- No smokers.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Click on the "APPLY NOW" link and fill out online application form and pay the $35 application fee. **Each adult 18+ is required to apply**

2. Scan and email or fax (888-515-8159) proof of id (license,military id, or passport) and proof of income (2 paystubs or last tax return) OR you can come into our office Mon-Fri, 9 am - 4 pm, with the above mentioned documents.



