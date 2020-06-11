All apartments in San Diego
7247 Camino Degrazia #48

7247 Camino Degrazia · No Longer Available
Location

7247 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
CAMINO DEGRAZIA- HUGE 2 BED 2 BATH CONDO IN FASHION VALLEY W/ AMENITIES!!! - Available 4/17/20

Luxurious condo at City Scene with an open floor plan that features a stunning 250 S.F. terrace with open views and privacy. The kitchen is clean, bright and is open to the rest of the unit, making entertaining a delight. The living area and bedrooms are very large and can accommodate large furniture. There is plenty of closet space and storage. 2 car tandem garage and guest parking included. Bedrooms are on opposite sides of the condo, giving maximum privacy to each bedroom.

Community amenities include a spa and gym. The unit is located just north of Fashion Valley Mall. High end shopping, restaurants and night life is just blocks away. Easy access to the 8, 163, 5, 805!

LEASE TERMS:
-12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. Must have 2.8x monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.
- Renter's Insurance required, Proof of Renters Insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as Additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance. All Tenants must be listed on the policy.
PARKING:
- Two cars tandem garage.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:
- Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave.

UTILITIES:
- Tenant responsible for SDGE. Owner pays water, trash.

PET & SMOKING POLICY:
-1 pet limit, less than 50lbs. $250 pet rent, $25 monthly pet rent.
- No smokers.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Click on the "APPLY NOW" link and fill out online application form and pay the $35 application fee. **Each adult 18+ is required to apply**
2. Scan and email or fax (888-515-8159) proof of id (license,military id, or passport) and proof of income (2 paystubs or last tax return) OR you can come into our office Mon-Fri, 9 am - 4 pm, with the above mentioned documents.

(RLNE2390247)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7247 Camino Degrazia #48 have any available units?
7247 Camino Degrazia #48 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7247 Camino Degrazia #48 have?
Some of 7247 Camino Degrazia #48's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7247 Camino Degrazia #48 currently offering any rent specials?
7247 Camino Degrazia #48 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7247 Camino Degrazia #48 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7247 Camino Degrazia #48 is pet friendly.
Does 7247 Camino Degrazia #48 offer parking?
Yes, 7247 Camino Degrazia #48 offers parking.
Does 7247 Camino Degrazia #48 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7247 Camino Degrazia #48 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7247 Camino Degrazia #48 have a pool?
Yes, 7247 Camino Degrazia #48 has a pool.
Does 7247 Camino Degrazia #48 have accessible units?
No, 7247 Camino Degrazia #48 does not have accessible units.
Does 7247 Camino Degrazia #48 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7247 Camino Degrazia #48 has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
