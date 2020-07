Amenities

Enjoy resort style living at it's finest in this desirable location in Sorrento Mesa.This gorgeous, End unit is located on the first floor & has a very large patio and2 parking spaces, New flooring throughout and paint ! Dual master bedrooms; spacious living room with cozy fireplace; immaculate kitchen; complex amenities include: Pool, spa, volleyball, basketball, & playground. Two parking places (one covered); air conditioning; Side by side laundry closet;Owner pays:water,Trash,Sewer