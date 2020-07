Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Just blocks to a great sandy beach, this home offers bright open spaces, wood floors, Viking Kitchen, wainscoting, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace and washer and dryer. Built in 1917 and designed in the Craftsman Bungalow Style, the home was beautifully restored and is approx 3,090 SF with 4 BR/3 BA. Located in the Beach Barber Tract. Will move quickly! NO PETS!