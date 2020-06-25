7183 Camino Degrazia

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to City Scene in Fashion Hills. Large 2 bed 2 bath Unit With Beautiful View, 2 car garage. All one level! Home is centrally located for easy access to downtown, Kearny Mesa, or La Jolla. Major shopping mall with one mile



This home has recently been upgraded with New stainless Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator, Granite Counters. Both bathrooms are remodeled, new master shower, new second bath tub & shower. Beautiful new tile floors and fresh paint through out. Includes in unit full size washer dryer



Spacious split floor plan with unobstructed views off the private over sized balcony. Bedrooms and living room each have slider access to balcony. Central A/C and Heat, plenty of closet storage in both bedrooms. Garage is located on same level just across the hallway from this home.



To make a showing appointment with Jeff or use Self Showing lockbox Call 858-264-2454



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.