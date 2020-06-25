All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7183 Camino Degrazia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7183 Camino Degrazia
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:51 PM

7183 Camino Degrazia

7183 Camino Degrazia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7183 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to City Scene in Fashion Hills. Large 2 bed 2 bath Unit With Beautiful View, 2 car garage. All one level! Home is centrally located for easy access to downtown, Kearny Mesa, or La Jolla. Major shopping mall with one mile

This home has recently been upgraded with New stainless Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator, Granite Counters. Both bathrooms are remodeled, new master shower, new second bath tub & shower. Beautiful new tile floors and fresh paint through out. Includes in unit full size washer dryer

Spacious split floor plan with unobstructed views off the private over sized balcony. Bedrooms and living room each have slider access to balcony. Central A/C and Heat, plenty of closet storage in both bedrooms. Garage is located on same level just across the hallway from this home.

To make a showing appointment with Jeff or use Self Showing lockbox Call 858-264-2454

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7183 Camino Degrazia have any available units?
7183 Camino Degrazia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7183 Camino Degrazia have?
Some of 7183 Camino Degrazia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7183 Camino Degrazia currently offering any rent specials?
7183 Camino Degrazia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7183 Camino Degrazia pet-friendly?
No, 7183 Camino Degrazia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7183 Camino Degrazia offer parking?
Yes, 7183 Camino Degrazia offers parking.
Does 7183 Camino Degrazia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7183 Camino Degrazia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7183 Camino Degrazia have a pool?
No, 7183 Camino Degrazia does not have a pool.
Does 7183 Camino Degrazia have accessible units?
No, 7183 Camino Degrazia does not have accessible units.
Does 7183 Camino Degrazia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7183 Camino Degrazia has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University