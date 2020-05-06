All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304

7180 Shoreline Drive · (858) 792-5797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7180 Shoreline Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious and Bright Condo in University City (San Diego)- Near UTC and UCSD Campus! - Bright and spacious top floor condo in the Lucera community of University City (San Diego). The condo features two bedrooms, two bathrooms with 848 SqFt. Enter to the condo to the open living room and kitchen floor plan with a gas fireplace and private balcony overlooking the community. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ample storage space and a separate space perfect for a dining set. Two master bedroom suites include ensuite bathrooms, large closets and great natural light. Other features of the condo include air conditioning and a laundry closest equipped with a stacked washer and dryer. The condo includes one reserved covered parking space with additional parking available throughout the community. Community amenities include a clubhouse, tennis courts, basket ball court, pool, spa and fitness center. Water and trash service included in the rental rate. No smoking. One pet under 25 lbs allowed with restrictions.

Schools serving the community include: Curie Elementary School, Standley Middle School, University City High School. Commuting is convenient with nearby access Interstate 5 and 805, and Highway 56. The property is situated just minutes from UCSD campus, UTC and nearby business parks. The condo is close distance to nearby shopping and restaurants. It is also a quick drive to Torrey Pines Golf Course and La Jolla beaches.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click “Apply Online” to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5818269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304 have any available units?
7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304 have?
Some of 7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304 currently offering any rent specials?
7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304 is pet friendly.
Does 7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304 offer parking?
Yes, 7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304 does offer parking.
Does 7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304 have a pool?
Yes, 7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304 has a pool.
Does 7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304 have accessible units?
No, 7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304 does not have accessible units.
Does 7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304 does not have units with dishwashers.
