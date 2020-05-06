7180 Shoreline Dr., Unit 5304

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Spacious and Bright Condo in University City (San Diego)- Near UTC and UCSD Campus! - Bright and spacious top floor condo in the Lucera community of University City (San Diego). The condo features two bedrooms, two bathrooms with 848 SqFt. Enter to the condo to the open living room and kitchen floor plan with a gas fireplace and private balcony overlooking the community. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ample storage space and a separate space perfect for a dining set. Two master bedroom suites include ensuite bathrooms, large closets and great natural light. Other features of the condo include air conditioning and a laundry closest equipped with a stacked washer and dryer. The condo includes one reserved covered parking space with additional parking available throughout the community. Community amenities include a clubhouse, tennis courts, basket ball court, pool, spa and fitness center. Water and trash service included in the rental rate. No smoking. One pet under 25 lbs allowed with restrictions.



Schools serving the community include: Curie Elementary School, Standley Middle School, University City High School. Commuting is convenient with nearby access Interstate 5 and 805, and Highway 56. The property is situated just minutes from UCSD campus, UTC and nearby business parks. The condo is close distance to nearby shopping and restaurants. It is also a quick drive to Torrey Pines Golf Course and La Jolla beaches.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click “Apply Online” to complete an application.



