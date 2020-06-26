718 Raven Street

Amenities

recently renovated coffee bar

Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath available for rent! Take comfort in knowing that the place was recently remodeled leaving it feeling like new. The property is located by several school, grocery stores, coffee shops and more. This rental property won't last for long so give us a call today and schedule an appointment!



SECTION 8 ONLY



Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties 858-576-2176 for any questions or to set up a showing time.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4937686)