Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:44 AM

718 Raven Street

718 Raven Street · No Longer Available
Location

718 Raven Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Mt Hope

Amenities

recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom for rent! - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom for rent!
Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath available for rent! Take comfort in knowing that the place was recently remodeled leaving it feeling like new. The property is located by several school, grocery stores, coffee shops and more. This rental property won't last for long so give us a call today and schedule an appointment!

SECTION 8 ONLY

Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties 858-576-2176 for any questions or to set up a showing time.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4937686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Raven Street have any available units?
718 Raven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 718 Raven Street currently offering any rent specials?
718 Raven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Raven Street pet-friendly?
No, 718 Raven Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 718 Raven Street offer parking?
No, 718 Raven Street does not offer parking.
Does 718 Raven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Raven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Raven Street have a pool?
No, 718 Raven Street does not have a pool.
Does 718 Raven Street have accessible units?
No, 718 Raven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Raven Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Raven Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Raven Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 Raven Street does not have units with air conditioning.
