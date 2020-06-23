7167 Camino Degrazia #108

Amenities

RARELY AVAILABLE CITY SCENE CONDOMINIUM! - Don't miss out, these units are rarely available! Located in the sought after Fashion Hills area, this 2 bedroom condo is the perfect layout. Single story and featuring 2 large bedrooms, each on separate sides of the unit and with their own bath, like having 2 master suites. The property has been tastefully upgraded throughout with custom tile (no carpet!), granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy coffee and cool breezes on your oversized patio/balcony. The unit comes equipped with a washer and dryer (in-unit) and a refrigerator. Also features forced air heating and air conditioning. Enjoy convenient parking in your tandem 2 car garage with remaining space for storage. The unit is located just steps from the sparkling pool and jacuzzi. Water and trash are included with your rent. You could not be more centrally located, the 163, and 8 freeways are located just down the hill for easy commuting. Call us today at 619-746-6547 ext 105 for your viewing appointment!



