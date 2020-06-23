All apartments in San Diego
7167 Camino Degrazia #108

7167 Camino Degrazia · No Longer Available
Location

7167 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
RARELY AVAILABLE CITY SCENE CONDOMINIUM! - Don't miss out, these units are rarely available! Located in the sought after Fashion Hills area, this 2 bedroom condo is the perfect layout. Single story and featuring 2 large bedrooms, each on separate sides of the unit and with their own bath, like having 2 master suites. The property has been tastefully upgraded throughout with custom tile (no carpet!), granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy coffee and cool breezes on your oversized patio/balcony. The unit comes equipped with a washer and dryer (in-unit) and a refrigerator. Also features forced air heating and air conditioning. Enjoy convenient parking in your tandem 2 car garage with remaining space for storage. The unit is located just steps from the sparkling pool and jacuzzi. Water and trash are included with your rent. You could not be more centrally located, the 163, and 8 freeways are located just down the hill for easy commuting. Call us today at 619-746-6547 ext 105 for your viewing appointment!

(RLNE4610045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7167 Camino Degrazia #108 have any available units?
7167 Camino Degrazia #108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7167 Camino Degrazia #108 have?
Some of 7167 Camino Degrazia #108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7167 Camino Degrazia #108 currently offering any rent specials?
7167 Camino Degrazia #108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7167 Camino Degrazia #108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7167 Camino Degrazia #108 is pet friendly.
Does 7167 Camino Degrazia #108 offer parking?
Yes, 7167 Camino Degrazia #108 does offer parking.
Does 7167 Camino Degrazia #108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7167 Camino Degrazia #108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7167 Camino Degrazia #108 have a pool?
Yes, 7167 Camino Degrazia #108 has a pool.
Does 7167 Camino Degrazia #108 have accessible units?
No, 7167 Camino Degrazia #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 7167 Camino Degrazia #108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7167 Camino Degrazia #108 does not have units with dishwashers.
