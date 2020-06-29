7162 Calabria Ct. Unit A

Amenities
UTC Home for Rent - Available Now! - Beautiful and bright townhome for rent in the Avanti Complex!
This 3 bedroom 3 bath Home enjoys peace and quiet while being just steps away from all the conveniences of UTC Mall, Dining, close freeway access, and More.
Home features:
- Three spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and new carpet.
- Corner unit with tons of natural light throughout.
- The two car garage has brand new garage doors, and plenty of work bench/storage space.
- Quiet neighborhood, well maintained landscaping and pool
- High ceilings
- Multiple outdoor spaces
- Washer & Dryer in unit.
...and more
Short drive to the beach & downtown San Diego! Please inquire today to schedule a showing.
(RLNE5586704)