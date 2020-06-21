All apartments in San Diego
7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115
7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115

7150 Shoreline Drive · (858) 480-5570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7150 Shoreline Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
volleyball court
7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 Available 07/01/20 Delightful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in UTC - Conveniently located in the Golden Triangle with easy access to all major freeways. Walking distance to UTC Westfield Shopping Center and directly across from the recently constructed 30 acre recreational facilities that also includes a 15,000+ sq ft library housing a computer lab, reading areas & a children's room. Minutes to the La Jolla Cove beach and 15 minutes to downtown to catch a ball game or a night on the town.

The detached garage is a plus for this unit. Clubhouse with a full kitchen & fitness center, picnic areas with gas BBQs. Lushly landscaped grounds with the greenbelt surrounding the complex. Two heated swimming pools and two spas. Volleyball & basketball courts within the Lucera recreation areas. Laminate flooring throughout the entire unit, kitchen & bath, slab granite counters & maple cabinets in kitchen & bath. All stainless steel appliances, stacked washer/dryer, and A/C. Walk-in closet in master bedroom & large patio off of living room. Guest parking is close to the unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3146732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 have any available units?
7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 have?
Some of 7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 currently offering any rent specials?
7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 pet-friendly?
No, 7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 offer parking?
Yes, 7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 does offer parking.
Does 7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 have a pool?
Yes, 7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 has a pool.
Does 7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 have accessible units?
No, 7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 does not have accessible units.
Does 7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 has units with dishwashers.
