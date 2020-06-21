Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking volleyball court

7150 Shoreline Drive Unit 3115 Available 07/01/20 Delightful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in UTC - Conveniently located in the Golden Triangle with easy access to all major freeways. Walking distance to UTC Westfield Shopping Center and directly across from the recently constructed 30 acre recreational facilities that also includes a 15,000+ sq ft library housing a computer lab, reading areas & a children's room. Minutes to the La Jolla Cove beach and 15 minutes to downtown to catch a ball game or a night on the town.



The detached garage is a plus for this unit. Clubhouse with a full kitchen & fitness center, picnic areas with gas BBQs. Lushly landscaped grounds with the greenbelt surrounding the complex. Two heated swimming pools and two spas. Volleyball & basketball courts within the Lucera recreation areas. Laminate flooring throughout the entire unit, kitchen & bath, slab granite counters & maple cabinets in kitchen & bath. All stainless steel appliances, stacked washer/dryer, and A/C. Walk-in closet in master bedroom & large patio off of living room. Guest parking is close to the unit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3146732)