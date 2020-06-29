All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

715 Dewey Street-1

715 Dewey St · No Longer Available
Location

715 Dewey St, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Historic 1903 tuna fishermen's cottage in the heart of the Logan Arts District, very close to the Convention Center, Petco Park and the Gaslamp District. With all the comforts you would expect in a modern home. Across the street from Alta Brewing and the Bread and Salt gallery and two blocks from historic Chicano Park and the best Mexican cafes, markets and restaurants. Our cottage is one of the few remaining homes built for the workers of the tuna canneries, step right into San Diego history!
This is a single family residence. You can see more photos and details here:

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/21576694

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Dewey Street-1 have any available units?
715 Dewey Street-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Dewey Street-1 have?
Some of 715 Dewey Street-1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Dewey Street-1 currently offering any rent specials?
715 Dewey Street-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Dewey Street-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Dewey Street-1 is pet friendly.
Does 715 Dewey Street-1 offer parking?
No, 715 Dewey Street-1 does not offer parking.
Does 715 Dewey Street-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Dewey Street-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Dewey Street-1 have a pool?
No, 715 Dewey Street-1 does not have a pool.
Does 715 Dewey Street-1 have accessible units?
No, 715 Dewey Street-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Dewey Street-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Dewey Street-1 has units with dishwashers.
