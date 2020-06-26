Amenities

7111 Beagle St Available 08/10/19 Nice single family home 3BR/2Ba. In East Clairemont - This home has nice floor plan with large extra family room . Light and bright. 2 car detached garage with full size washer and dryer. Newer A/C and heat. No carpet, tile and wood through out the home.



Great location, close to all schools, shopping,

Ross elementary, Montgomery Middle and Kearny Tech.



Home will be available for a move in date of August 10 or after.



Sorry home not ready for pictures. Please call Janine with questions or to schedule a viewing



(RLNE5026897)