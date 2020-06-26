All apartments in San Diego
7111 Beagle St

7111 Beagle Street · No Longer Available
Location

7111 Beagle Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

7111 Beagle St Available 08/10/19 Nice single family home 3BR/2Ba. In East Clairemont - This home has nice floor plan with large extra family room . Light and bright. 2 car detached garage with full size washer and dryer. Newer A/C and heat. No carpet, tile and wood through out the home.

Great location, close to all schools, shopping,
Ross elementary, Montgomery Middle and Kearny Tech.

Home will be available for a move in date of August 10 or after.

Sorry home not ready for pictures. Please call Janine with questions or to schedule a viewing

(RLNE5026897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7111 Beagle St have any available units?
7111 Beagle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7111 Beagle St have?
Some of 7111 Beagle St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7111 Beagle St currently offering any rent specials?
7111 Beagle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7111 Beagle St pet-friendly?
No, 7111 Beagle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7111 Beagle St offer parking?
Yes, 7111 Beagle St offers parking.
Does 7111 Beagle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7111 Beagle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7111 Beagle St have a pool?
No, 7111 Beagle St does not have a pool.
Does 7111 Beagle St have accessible units?
No, 7111 Beagle St does not have accessible units.
Does 7111 Beagle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7111 Beagle St does not have units with dishwashers.
