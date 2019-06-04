All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7067 Camino Degrazia #165.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7067 Camino Degrazia #165
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

7067 Camino Degrazia #165

7067 Camino Degrazia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7067 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful End Unit With Breathtaking Views of Mission Valley! - Welcome to City Scene in Fashion Hills. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom unit with beautiful views!

Spacious split floor plan with unobstructed views off of the private over sized balcony. Both bedrooms and living room have slider access to balcony. Central A/C and heat, washer and dryer in unit. Community swimming pool and hot tub!

2 car tandem garage. Unit is centrally located with easy access to freeways. Major shopping malls within one mile.

To view property, please call 619-884-9115 or 858-490-1450

(RLNE5419809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7067 Camino Degrazia #165 have any available units?
7067 Camino Degrazia #165 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7067 Camino Degrazia #165 have?
Some of 7067 Camino Degrazia #165's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7067 Camino Degrazia #165 currently offering any rent specials?
7067 Camino Degrazia #165 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7067 Camino Degrazia #165 pet-friendly?
No, 7067 Camino Degrazia #165 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7067 Camino Degrazia #165 offer parking?
Yes, 7067 Camino Degrazia #165 offers parking.
Does 7067 Camino Degrazia #165 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7067 Camino Degrazia #165 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7067 Camino Degrazia #165 have a pool?
Yes, 7067 Camino Degrazia #165 has a pool.
Does 7067 Camino Degrazia #165 have accessible units?
No, 7067 Camino Degrazia #165 does not have accessible units.
Does 7067 Camino Degrazia #165 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7067 Camino Degrazia #165 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University