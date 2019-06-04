7067 Camino Degrazia #165

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful End Unit With Breathtaking Views of Mission Valley! - Welcome to City Scene in Fashion Hills. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom unit with beautiful views!



Spacious split floor plan with unobstructed views off of the private over sized balcony. Both bedrooms and living room have slider access to balcony. Central A/C and heat, washer and dryer in unit. Community swimming pool and hot tub!



2 car tandem garage. Unit is centrally located with easy access to freeways. Major shopping malls within one mile.



To view property, please call 619-884-9115 or 858-490-1450



(RLNE5419809)