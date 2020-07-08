All apartments in San Diego
7047 Chapala Canyon Ct
7047 Chapala Canyon Ct

7047 Chapala Canyon Court · No Longer Available
Location

7047 Chapala Canyon Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is a highly desirable home in Torrey Highlands. There are hardwood floors in the dining room, living room and kitchen, as well as a bed & full bath downstairs, and a laundry room in upstairs. The laminated stairs lead up to a loft and on the right, there is a massive master bedroom that has laminated flooring with a nicely sized walk-in closet. The backyard is very nicely landscaped. The house has easy access to I-56, restaurants, grocery stores, and Poway Unified School Distrit Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7047 Chapala Canyon Ct have any available units?
7047 Chapala Canyon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7047 Chapala Canyon Ct have?
Some of 7047 Chapala Canyon Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7047 Chapala Canyon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7047 Chapala Canyon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7047 Chapala Canyon Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7047 Chapala Canyon Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7047 Chapala Canyon Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7047 Chapala Canyon Ct offers parking.
Does 7047 Chapala Canyon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7047 Chapala Canyon Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7047 Chapala Canyon Ct have a pool?
No, 7047 Chapala Canyon Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7047 Chapala Canyon Ct have accessible units?
No, 7047 Chapala Canyon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7047 Chapala Canyon Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7047 Chapala Canyon Ct has units with dishwashers.

