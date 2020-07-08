7047 Chapala Canyon Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This is a highly desirable home in Torrey Highlands. There are hardwood floors in the dining room, living room and kitchen, as well as a bed & full bath downstairs, and a laundry room in upstairs. The laminated stairs lead up to a loft and on the right, there is a massive master bedroom that has laminated flooring with a nicely sized walk-in closet. The backyard is very nicely landscaped. The house has easy access to I-56, restaurants, grocery stores, and Poway Unified School Distrit Schools.