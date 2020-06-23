All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7026 Attleborough Ct

7026 Attleborough Court · No Longer Available
Location

7026 Attleborough Court, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
7026 Attleborough Ct Available 02/16/19 Beautiful! upgraded three bedroom townhome in Paradise Hills- San Diego - Beautiful! upgraded three bedroom townhome in the quiet community of Bay Terraces. Located in a culdesac. Property offers a spacious floor plan, granite counter tops,vaulted ceilings, fireplace, one car garage, washer and dryer, new carpeting throughout, new paint. Large lush patio with easy access from dining area and plenty of privacy!

3 Bed 2 Bath townhome Features:

*1381 square feet
*Two Car Garage
* Fireplace
* Refridgerator
* Central A/C & Heating
*Walking distance to shopping & Restaurants
* Large enclosed patio

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED:
*Close to Freeways 54 & 805
*Access to Public Transportation
*Near By Parks & schools include Zamorano Elementary School, Bell Middle School, Morse High School.
*Lease Term 6 months
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Phone, Water, Cable & Internet
No Smoking allowed in this property

To find out more about this home please email or call:
Advent Property Management
Agent: Bianca Caliguri ( CA DRE Lic #01471509)
http://adventmgmt.com
Phone: 619-840-0282 Email: biancaccaliguri@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3900632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7026 Attleborough Ct have any available units?
7026 Attleborough Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7026 Attleborough Ct have?
Some of 7026 Attleborough Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 7026 Attleborough Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7026 Attleborough Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7026 Attleborough Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7026 Attleborough Ct is not pet friendly.
Does 7026 Attleborough Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7026 Attleborough Ct does offer parking.
Does 7026 Attleborough Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7026 Attleborough Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7026 Attleborough Ct have a pool?
No, 7026 Attleborough Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7026 Attleborough Ct have accessible units?
No, 7026 Attleborough Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7026 Attleborough Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7026 Attleborough Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
