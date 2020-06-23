Amenities
7026 Attleborough Ct Available 02/16/19 Beautiful! upgraded three bedroom townhome in Paradise Hills- San Diego - Beautiful! upgraded three bedroom townhome in the quiet community of Bay Terraces. Located in a culdesac. Property offers a spacious floor plan, granite counter tops,vaulted ceilings, fireplace, one car garage, washer and dryer, new carpeting throughout, new paint. Large lush patio with easy access from dining area and plenty of privacy!
3 Bed 2 Bath townhome Features:
*1381 square feet
*Two Car Garage
* Fireplace
* Refridgerator
* Central A/C & Heating
*Walking distance to shopping & Restaurants
* Large enclosed patio
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED:
*Close to Freeways 54 & 805
*Access to Public Transportation
*Near By Parks & schools include Zamorano Elementary School, Bell Middle School, Morse High School.
*Lease Term 6 months
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Phone, Water, Cable & Internet
No Smoking allowed in this property
To find out more about this home please email or call:
Advent Property Management
Agent: Bianca Caliguri ( CA DRE Lic #01471509)
http://adventmgmt.com
Phone: 619-840-0282 Email: biancaccaliguri@gmail.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3900632)