7014-3 Amherst Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Upper Corner Unit with WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED!! - As you enter this extremely spacious home you will see stunning red carpet throughout, fresh modern paint, and an exceptionally sized living room. The living room features a large window for natural lighting and a great summer breeze along with an in-wall A/C unit to keep cool.

The kitchen is equipped with tiled floors, sturdy original wood cabinets, tons of white tiled countertop space, large refrigerator and an electric gas stove/oven.



As you travel towards the back of the home, the bathroom is to your right. Enjoy the fresh shower/tub and large vanity to hold all your goods. The bedroom features a wall to wall closet, providing plenty of space for all your items and another large window for more natural lighting.



Do not forget this home includes one assigned parking space and WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED!!!!



*Renter's insurance is required.



