All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7014-3 Amherst Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7014-3 Amherst Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

7014-3 Amherst Street

7014 Amherst St · (619) 648-2723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rolando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7014 Amherst St, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7014-3 Amherst Street · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Upper Corner Unit with WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED!! - As you enter this extremely spacious home you will see stunning red carpet throughout, fresh modern paint, and an exceptionally sized living room. The living room features a large window for natural lighting and a great summer breeze along with an in-wall A/C unit to keep cool.
The kitchen is equipped with tiled floors, sturdy original wood cabinets, tons of white tiled countertop space, large refrigerator and an electric gas stove/oven.

As you travel towards the back of the home, the bathroom is to your right. Enjoy the fresh shower/tub and large vanity to hold all your goods. The bedroom features a wall to wall closet, providing plenty of space for all your items and another large window for more natural lighting.

Do not forget this home includes one assigned parking space and WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED!!!!

*Renter's insurance is required.

Apply online today!

(RLNE2443830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014-3 Amherst Street have any available units?
7014-3 Amherst Street has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7014-3 Amherst Street have?
Some of 7014-3 Amherst Street's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014-3 Amherst Street currently offering any rent specials?
7014-3 Amherst Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014-3 Amherst Street pet-friendly?
No, 7014-3 Amherst Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7014-3 Amherst Street offer parking?
Yes, 7014-3 Amherst Street does offer parking.
Does 7014-3 Amherst Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7014-3 Amherst Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014-3 Amherst Street have a pool?
No, 7014-3 Amherst Street does not have a pool.
Does 7014-3 Amherst Street have accessible units?
No, 7014-3 Amherst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7014-3 Amherst Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7014-3 Amherst Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7014-3 Amherst Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity