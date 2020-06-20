7003 Saranac St

Amenities

Located in a cozy complex at the top of the hill just south of the 8 Freeway, this 2 bed, 2 bath condo will be available soon. Featuring hard wood plank floors and carpet, this unit is sure to please. The kitchen is equipped with granite counters, updated cabinets, tile floors and stainless appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher & Microwave). Each bathroom vanity has granite counter tops, tile floors and tile shower surrounds. For your convenience the unit also includes a washer and dryer. The living room boasts vaulted ceilings giving a more spacious feel. For your comfort, the living room comes with a wall AC and each room comes with a wall heater. With one covered space and 1 uncovered reserved space, parking will be a breeze! Don't let this one pass you by, give us a call today!