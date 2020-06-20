All apartments in San Diego
7003 Saranac St

7003 Saranac Street · (619) 457-6290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7003 Saranac Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit #208 · Avail. now

$1,825

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Located in a cozy complex at the top of the hill just south of the 8 Freeway, this 2 bed, 2 bath condo will be available soon. Featuring hard wood plank floors and carpet, this unit is sure to please. The kitchen is equipped with granite counters, updated cabinets, tile floors and stainless appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher & Microwave). Each bathroom vanity has granite counter tops, tile floors and tile shower surrounds. For your convenience the unit also includes a washer and dryer. The living room boasts vaulted ceilings giving a more spacious feel. For your comfort, the living room comes with a wall AC and each room comes with a wall heater. With one covered space and 1 uncovered reserved space, parking will be a breeze! Don't let this one pass you by, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7003 Saranac St have any available units?
7003 Saranac St has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7003 Saranac St have?
Some of 7003 Saranac St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7003 Saranac St currently offering any rent specials?
7003 Saranac St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7003 Saranac St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7003 Saranac St is pet friendly.
Does 7003 Saranac St offer parking?
Yes, 7003 Saranac St does offer parking.
Does 7003 Saranac St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7003 Saranac St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7003 Saranac St have a pool?
No, 7003 Saranac St does not have a pool.
Does 7003 Saranac St have accessible units?
No, 7003 Saranac St does not have accessible units.
Does 7003 Saranac St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7003 Saranac St has units with dishwashers.
