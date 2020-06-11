All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

700 West Harbor Drive #305

700 W Harbor Dr W · No Longer Available
Location

700 W Harbor Dr W, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Urban living at 700 W Harbor! Downtown San Diego! Large wraparound balcony! Condo overlooks downtown and San Diego Bay! - PRICE REDUCED! Highly desirable 3rd floor condo with LARGE wraparound balcony overlooking downtown and San Diego bay! This 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom has floor to ceiling windows throughout condo to bring in natural lighting! High end laminate flooring in living room and kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (built in refrigerator, microwave, gas stove, and dishwasher). Living room includes cozy fireplace. This condo includes so much storage space- 2 large closets per bedroom (mirror doors) and extra closet space in living room and hallways. Washer and dyer included in condo. 1050 sq ft inside condo and about 725 sq ft of exterior balcony space!

Owner pays for water. sewer, and trash. Tenant pays for gas/ electric/ cable/ wifi. Parking included in covered garage adjacent to apartment building.

Park Place Condominium is a prestigious downtown high-rise offering great views from spacious homes. Some homes feature unobstructed ocean views facing south to Pt. Loma and Coronado. Building amenities include a resort-style pool, spa, fitness center, community room, concierge and 24/7 security. Air conditioning and central heat included.

$3,595.00/rent. $3,595.00/ deposit. 12 month lease required. $37.00 application fee per person. Available early to mid March!

Cats ok with $100.00 per cat and $10.00 monthly pet rent per cat. Two cat maximum. Sorry, NO DOGS.

Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4701893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 West Harbor Drive #305 have any available units?
700 West Harbor Drive #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 West Harbor Drive #305 have?
Some of 700 West Harbor Drive #305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 West Harbor Drive #305 currently offering any rent specials?
700 West Harbor Drive #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 West Harbor Drive #305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 West Harbor Drive #305 is pet friendly.
Does 700 West Harbor Drive #305 offer parking?
Yes, 700 West Harbor Drive #305 offers parking.
Does 700 West Harbor Drive #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 West Harbor Drive #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 West Harbor Drive #305 have a pool?
Yes, 700 West Harbor Drive #305 has a pool.
Does 700 West Harbor Drive #305 have accessible units?
No, 700 West Harbor Drive #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 West Harbor Drive #305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 West Harbor Drive #305 has units with dishwashers.
