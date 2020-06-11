700 West Harbor Drive #305

Amenities

Urban living at 700 W Harbor! Downtown San Diego! Large wraparound balcony! Condo overlooks downtown and San Diego Bay! - PRICE REDUCED! Highly desirable 3rd floor condo with LARGE wraparound balcony overlooking downtown and San Diego bay! This 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom has floor to ceiling windows throughout condo to bring in natural lighting! High end laminate flooring in living room and kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (built in refrigerator, microwave, gas stove, and dishwasher). Living room includes cozy fireplace. This condo includes so much storage space- 2 large closets per bedroom (mirror doors) and extra closet space in living room and hallways. Washer and dyer included in condo. 1050 sq ft inside condo and about 725 sq ft of exterior balcony space!



Owner pays for water. sewer, and trash. Tenant pays for gas/ electric/ cable/ wifi. Parking included in covered garage adjacent to apartment building.



Park Place Condominium is a prestigious downtown high-rise offering great views from spacious homes. Some homes feature unobstructed ocean views facing south to Pt. Loma and Coronado. Building amenities include a resort-style pool, spa, fitness center, community room, concierge and 24/7 security. Air conditioning and central heat included.



$3,595.00/rent. $3,595.00/ deposit. 12 month lease required. $37.00 application fee per person. Available early to mid March!



Cats ok with $100.00 per cat and $10.00 monthly pet rent per cat. Two cat maximum. Sorry, NO DOGS.



