Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

6997 Kensley Way

6997 Kensley Way · No Longer Available
Location

6997 Kensley Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
garage
Mira Mesa Newer 2-Story House - Elegant, totally upgraded home in newer west end of Mira Mesa. High, vaulted ceilings in living room and dining room. Fireplace and gas log in living room. New chandelier in dining room. Upgraded kitchen with new stone counters and new stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile floors. Bathrooms upgraded with stone counters and stylish fixtures. Exceptionally large master suite with full-wall window seat, walk-in closet, mirrored wardrobe doors. 2-car direct-entry garage with laundry hookups and lots of shelving and storage. Nicely landscaped with grass, shrubs and a big patio out back. New carpet throughout the home. 92126,

1-yr lease.
No pets allowed.
Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see 858-505-1300.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4710311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

