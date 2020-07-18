All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6985 Camino Revueltos.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6985 Camino Revueltos
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6985 Camino Revueltos

6985 Caminito Revueltos · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6985 Caminito Revueltos, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
3BD 3BA Split Level Condo located in Mission Valley - **AVAIL NOW**

Must see this beautiful 3BD 3BA recently renovated split level condo located in Mission Valley, 1 car garage and 1 car carport, beautiful views from the back private patio overlooking Mission Valley, new paint, new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, large open floor plan with fireplace in living room, full bedroom & bathroom on main floor, centrally located in Mission Valley, close to 163, I-8 interchange, Fashion Valley mall, dining, Old Town District and USD, Washer/Dryer included. Community offers community pool/spa and tennis courts. Trash included, small pets ok upon approval.

Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-BRE# 01426440

(RLNE3935604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6985 Camino Revueltos have any available units?
6985 Camino Revueltos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6985 Camino Revueltos have?
Some of 6985 Camino Revueltos's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6985 Camino Revueltos currently offering any rent specials?
6985 Camino Revueltos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6985 Camino Revueltos pet-friendly?
Yes, 6985 Camino Revueltos is pet friendly.
Does 6985 Camino Revueltos offer parking?
Yes, 6985 Camino Revueltos offers parking.
Does 6985 Camino Revueltos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6985 Camino Revueltos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6985 Camino Revueltos have a pool?
Yes, 6985 Camino Revueltos has a pool.
Does 6985 Camino Revueltos have accessible units?
No, 6985 Camino Revueltos does not have accessible units.
Does 6985 Camino Revueltos have units with dishwashers?
No, 6985 Camino Revueltos does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University