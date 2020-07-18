6985 Camino Revueltos

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

3BD 3BA Split Level Condo located in Mission Valley - **AVAIL NOW**



Must see this beautiful 3BD 3BA recently renovated split level condo located in Mission Valley, 1 car garage and 1 car carport, beautiful views from the back private patio overlooking Mission Valley, new paint, new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, large open floor plan with fireplace in living room, full bedroom & bathroom on main floor, centrally located in Mission Valley, close to 163, I-8 interchange, Fashion Valley mall, dining, Old Town District and USD, Washer/Dryer included. Community offers community pool/spa and tennis courts. Trash included, small pets ok upon approval.



Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.

CAL-BRE# 01426440



(RLNE3935604)