Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

6879 Caminito Montanoso Unit 20

6879 Caminito Montanoso · No Longer Available
Location

6879 Caminito Montanoso, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 3B/2BA Condo w/ Reserved Parking, A/C & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Spacious 3B/2BA condo available for lease in San Carlos featuring 1141 SF of living space. This nicely upgraded second story unit boasts:
-Fantastic location right next to Albertson's and Rite Aid, a quick drive to local schools, and across the street from Cowles Mtn trailhead!
-2 car detached garage plus 1 visitor parking pass for three total parking spaces!
-Central A/C & heat
-Vaulted ceilings in large living room w/ decorative fireplace & access to private balcony w/ gorgeous views of mountains!
-Nice kitchen features all provided appliances
-Bright guest bedrooms & upgraded full bathroom w/ shower & soaking tub
-Large master suite w/ attached private bathroom with stall shower
-Washer/dryer provided in unit!
-The Woodlands community features great amenities: swimming pool, spa, tennis courts, and a clubhouse!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2175
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTQZV0CP63w
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: San Carlos
- FLOORING: Carpet & tile
- PARKING: 2 car detached garage plus 1 permit parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, private balcony!
- YEAR BUILT: 1980

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace is decorative only and not to be used.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5067832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6879 Caminito Montanoso Unit 20 have any available units?
6879 Caminito Montanoso Unit 20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6879 Caminito Montanoso Unit 20 have?
Some of 6879 Caminito Montanoso Unit 20's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6879 Caminito Montanoso Unit 20 currently offering any rent specials?
6879 Caminito Montanoso Unit 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6879 Caminito Montanoso Unit 20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6879 Caminito Montanoso Unit 20 is pet friendly.
Does 6879 Caminito Montanoso Unit 20 offer parking?
Yes, 6879 Caminito Montanoso Unit 20 offers parking.
Does 6879 Caminito Montanoso Unit 20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6879 Caminito Montanoso Unit 20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6879 Caminito Montanoso Unit 20 have a pool?
Yes, 6879 Caminito Montanoso Unit 20 has a pool.
Does 6879 Caminito Montanoso Unit 20 have accessible units?
No, 6879 Caminito Montanoso Unit 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 6879 Caminito Montanoso Unit 20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6879 Caminito Montanoso Unit 20 has units with dishwashers.
