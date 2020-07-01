6878 Navajo Road

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom home for rent in the Casa Del Cerro complex in San Carlos. One story on bottom level w/easy access to the large pool, rec. room, card rm ,gym & parking lot. This home boasts new wood laminate flooring,new paint, new bathroom vanities w/double sink, new shower, kitchen includes new stove, oven, dishwasher&quartz ctrs. Refrigerator also included. New windows & sliding door,large walk-in-clst, new lighting fixtures ,Two parking permits. Near shopping, restaurants & schools.