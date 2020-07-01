All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

6878 Navajo Road

6878 Navajo Road · No Longer Available
Location

6878 Navajo Road, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom home for rent in the Casa Del Cerro complex in San Carlos. One story on bottom level w/easy access to the large pool, rec. room, card rm ,gym & parking lot. This home boasts new wood laminate flooring,new paint, new bathroom vanities w/double sink, new shower, kitchen includes new stove, oven, dishwasher&quartz ctrs. Refrigerator also included. New windows & sliding door,large walk-in-clst, new lighting fixtures ,Two parking permits. Near shopping, restaurants & schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6878 Navajo Road have any available units?
6878 Navajo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6878 Navajo Road have?
Some of 6878 Navajo Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6878 Navajo Road currently offering any rent specials?
6878 Navajo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6878 Navajo Road pet-friendly?
No, 6878 Navajo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6878 Navajo Road offer parking?
Yes, 6878 Navajo Road offers parking.
Does 6878 Navajo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6878 Navajo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6878 Navajo Road have a pool?
Yes, 6878 Navajo Road has a pool.
Does 6878 Navajo Road have accessible units?
No, 6878 Navajo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6878 Navajo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6878 Navajo Road has units with dishwashers.

