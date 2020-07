Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful condominium community of Brentwood!This corner unit features a spacious floorplan and has generously sized bedrooms with the master bedroom featuring a large walk-in closet & ensuite. The kitchen has upgraded cabinetry & appliances with plenty of storage space & breakfast area. The kitchen is adjacent to the spacious living room with dining area, and accesses the large private balcony - perfect for entertaining!This unit comes with a LARGE parking spot and storage unit.