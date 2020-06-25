All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6831 Alvarado Rd #8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6831 Alvarado Rd #8
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

6831 Alvarado Rd #8

6831 Alvarado Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6831 Alvarado Road, San Diego, CA 92120
College East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
hot tub
2 BR - 1.5 BA in Casa Alvarado Complex! In San Diego - Two-Story Townhouse at Casa Alvarado, conveniently located close to freeway access, SDSU, and public transportation.

This unit has easy to maintain tile and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

There is wall air conditioning, electric heating, wood fireplace and a fenced patio area. Complex aminities: Coin laundry, basketball court, HOA provides gardening service to complex, pool and spa. 2-reserved parking spaces.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water and Trash Paid, No Pets and No Smoking.

Month to Month

Please do not disturb current occupant

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2046466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6831 Alvarado Rd #8 have any available units?
6831 Alvarado Rd #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6831 Alvarado Rd #8 have?
Some of 6831 Alvarado Rd #8's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6831 Alvarado Rd #8 currently offering any rent specials?
6831 Alvarado Rd #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6831 Alvarado Rd #8 pet-friendly?
No, 6831 Alvarado Rd #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6831 Alvarado Rd #8 offer parking?
Yes, 6831 Alvarado Rd #8 offers parking.
Does 6831 Alvarado Rd #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6831 Alvarado Rd #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6831 Alvarado Rd #8 have a pool?
Yes, 6831 Alvarado Rd #8 has a pool.
Does 6831 Alvarado Rd #8 have accessible units?
No, 6831 Alvarado Rd #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 6831 Alvarado Rd #8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6831 Alvarado Rd #8 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University