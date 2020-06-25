6831 Alvarado Rd #8

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool hot tub

2 BR - 1.5 BA in Casa Alvarado Complex! In San Diego - Two-Story Townhouse at Casa Alvarado, conveniently located close to freeway access, SDSU, and public transportation.



This unit has easy to maintain tile and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.



There is wall air conditioning, electric heating, wood fireplace and a fenced patio area. Complex aminities: Coin laundry, basketball court, HOA provides gardening service to complex, pool and spa. 2-reserved parking spaces.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water and Trash Paid, No Pets and No Smoking.



Month to Month



Please do not disturb current occupant



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2046466)