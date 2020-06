Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AC will NOT be provided. Rent is $2,950. Spacious 4 bedroom. 2.5 bath home with no one behind you.

Great location of San Carlos right off the 125 & Navajo. No carpet in property. Laminate flooring throughout. Huge yard with view of the mountains. Laminate floor throughout. Two car attached garage. Great location with easy access to freeway and shops.



One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities & renters insurance