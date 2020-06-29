6822 Amherst St.

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage - Property Id: 268580
Quaint detached cottage on a three unit property in Rolando area near SDSU. Available for lease / move-in starting June 1, 2020. Conveniently located near interstate's 8 & 94. Recently refreshed hardwood floors, paint, kitchen with new window coverings ceiling fans and air conditioning unit. Off-street private parking spot with secured entry into the property. Contains your own personal washer & dryer. Water is included with rent. Small pet under 20 pounds can be considered.
