All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6822 Amherst St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6822 Amherst St.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

6822 Amherst St.

6822 Amherst Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rolando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6822 Amherst Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 06/01/20 Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage - Property Id: 268580

Quaint detached cottage on a three unit property in Rolando area near SDSU. Available for lease / move-in starting June 1, 2020. Conveniently located near interstate's 8 & 94. Recently refreshed hardwood floors, paint, kitchen with new window coverings ceiling fans and air conditioning unit. Off-street private parking spot with secured entry into the property. Contains your own personal washer & dryer. Water is included with rent. Small pet under 20 pounds can be considered.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268580
Property Id 268580

(RLNE5734280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6822 Amherst St. have any available units?
6822 Amherst St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6822 Amherst St. have?
Some of 6822 Amherst St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6822 Amherst St. currently offering any rent specials?
6822 Amherst St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6822 Amherst St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6822 Amherst St. is pet friendly.
Does 6822 Amherst St. offer parking?
Yes, 6822 Amherst St. offers parking.
Does 6822 Amherst St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6822 Amherst St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6822 Amherst St. have a pool?
No, 6822 Amherst St. does not have a pool.
Does 6822 Amherst St. have accessible units?
No, 6822 Amherst St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6822 Amherst St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6822 Amherst St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University