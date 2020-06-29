6822 Amherst St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 06/01/20 Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage - Property Id: 268580



Quaint detached cottage on a three unit property in Rolando area near SDSU. Available for lease / move-in starting June 1, 2020. Conveniently located near interstate's 8 & 94. Recently refreshed hardwood floors, paint, kitchen with new window coverings ceiling fans and air conditioning unit. Off-street private parking spot with secured entry into the property. Contains your own personal washer & dryer. Water is included with rent. Small pet under 20 pounds can be considered.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268580

Property Id 268580



(RLNE5734280)