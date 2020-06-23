6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6

Amenities
Town House for Rent
6816 Caminito Montanoso #6
San Diego, CA 92119
2 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
1400 sq. ft.
Water & Trash Included
Inside Laundry Room
Pets on Approval
Central Air Conditioning
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate
End Unit Town-home for Rent. The Master bedroom is massive with dual closets. Big living room with a half bath downstairs. The complex has a pool, spa, and tennis. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convince Feature), Formal Dining Area, Fireplace, and Central Air Conditioning. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Small Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action
Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-889-0113
Text me for the Fastest Response
John81Brown@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi