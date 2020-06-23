All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6

6816 Caminito Montanoso · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6816 Caminito Montanoso, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Town House for Rent
6816 Caminito Montanoso #6
San Diego, CA 92119

2 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
1400 sq. ft.
Water & Trash Included
Inside Laundry Room
Pets on Approval
Central Air Conditioning
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate

End Unit Town-home for Rent. The Master bedroom is massive with dual closets. Big living room with a half bath downstairs. The complex has a pool, spa, and tennis. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convince Feature), Formal Dining Area, Fireplace, and Central Air Conditioning. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Small Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-889-0113
Text me for the Fastest Response
John81Brown@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6 have any available units?
6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6 have?
Some of 6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6 does offer parking.
Does 6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6 have a pool?
Yes, 6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6 has a pool.
Does 6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University