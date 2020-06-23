6816 Caminito Montanoso Unit 6

Amenities

Town House for Rent

6816 Caminito Montanoso #6

San Diego, CA 92119



2 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

1400 sq. ft.

Water & Trash Included

Inside Laundry Room

Pets on Approval

Central Air Conditioning

Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate



End Unit Town-home for Rent. The Master bedroom is massive with dual closets. Big living room with a half bath downstairs. The complex has a pool, spa, and tennis. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convince Feature), Formal Dining Area, Fireplace, and Central Air Conditioning. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Small Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..

Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-889-0113

Text me for the Fastest Response

John81Brown@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi