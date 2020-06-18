All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

6811 Alvarado Road #13

6811 Alvarado Road · No Longer Available
Location

6811 Alvarado Road, San Diego, CA 92120
College East

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, Utilities included! - Lovey and Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo available. This condo is centrally located near transportation, freeways, shopping centers and more! The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop and abundant cabinetry. Ceiling Fans, central AC and heating included. Must see in person! Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. This is a 1-year lease and you have to have a income of at least two and one half times the rent. No bankruptcies! No evictions!
Please contact Barbara Rodriguez at 619-569-0615 to schedule a showing

(RLNE5142936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6811 Alvarado Road #13 have any available units?
6811 Alvarado Road #13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6811 Alvarado Road #13 have?
Some of 6811 Alvarado Road #13's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6811 Alvarado Road #13 currently offering any rent specials?
6811 Alvarado Road #13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 Alvarado Road #13 pet-friendly?
No, 6811 Alvarado Road #13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6811 Alvarado Road #13 offer parking?
No, 6811 Alvarado Road #13 does not offer parking.
Does 6811 Alvarado Road #13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6811 Alvarado Road #13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 Alvarado Road #13 have a pool?
Yes, 6811 Alvarado Road #13 has a pool.
Does 6811 Alvarado Road #13 have accessible units?
No, 6811 Alvarado Road #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 Alvarado Road #13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6811 Alvarado Road #13 does not have units with dishwashers.
