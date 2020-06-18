6811 Alvarado Road #13

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, Utilities included! - Lovey and Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo available. This condo is centrally located near transportation, freeways, shopping centers and more! The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop and abundant cabinetry. Ceiling Fans, central AC and heating included. Must see in person! Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. This is a 1-year lease and you have to have a income of at least two and one half times the rent. No bankruptcies! No evictions!

Please contact Barbara Rodriguez at 619-569-0615 to schedule a showing



(RLNE5142936)