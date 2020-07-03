All apartments in San Diego
6810 Saranac Street
6810 Saranac Street

6810 Saranac Street · No Longer Available
Location

6810 Saranac Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 5bed/3bath Family Home in College East Area - Gorgeous 5bed/3bath family home in College East Area of San Diego! The College Area is a neighborhood of the Mid-City region of San Diego. The College Area is dominated by San Diego State University (SDSU) after which the area is named. Several neighborhoods in the College Area were developed in the 1930s, with others becoming established in the post-war period. The College Area is bordered on the west by Kensington and Talmadge and on the east by the city of La Mesa. El Cajon Boulevard is a busy shopping district; additional retail is in development near SDSU. Easy access to Hwy 8 and El Cajon Blvd, close to Grossmont Hospital.
This 5 bed/3 bath 2,069 sqft. property is spacious and private the perfect family home. Entire house has been renovated since it was built in 1938. Kitchen, master suite and second floor are part of a well planned addition. Bedrooms are large and feature walk in closets, kitchen is your inner chefs dream with Samsung appliances and a large island with seating. Living room is bright and airy perfect for entertaining. Custom retractable canopies provide plenty of shade for backyard patio. Tankless water heater, AC etc... Definitely a must see.
Tenant pays all utilities.
We love your small well behaved pet.
1 car garage and driveway for parking.
Basic landscaping included.
Available NOW
Rent $3775
Deposit $3775
1 year Lease
DRE Broker license 01299197

(RLNE3496143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6810 Saranac Street have any available units?
6810 Saranac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6810 Saranac Street have?
Some of 6810 Saranac Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 Saranac Street currently offering any rent specials?
6810 Saranac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 Saranac Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6810 Saranac Street is pet friendly.
Does 6810 Saranac Street offer parking?
Yes, 6810 Saranac Street offers parking.
Does 6810 Saranac Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6810 Saranac Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 Saranac Street have a pool?
No, 6810 Saranac Street does not have a pool.
Does 6810 Saranac Street have accessible units?
No, 6810 Saranac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 Saranac Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6810 Saranac Street does not have units with dishwashers.

