6810 Saranac Street

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 5bed/3bath Family Home in College East Area - Gorgeous 5bed/3bath family home in College East Area of San Diego! The College Area is a neighborhood of the Mid-City region of San Diego. The College Area is dominated by San Diego State University (SDSU) after which the area is named. Several neighborhoods in the College Area were developed in the 1930s, with others becoming established in the post-war period. The College Area is bordered on the west by Kensington and Talmadge and on the east by the city of La Mesa. El Cajon Boulevard is a busy shopping district; additional retail is in development near SDSU. Easy access to Hwy 8 and El Cajon Blvd, close to Grossmont Hospital.

This 5 bed/3 bath 2,069 sqft. property is spacious and private the perfect family home. Entire house has been renovated since it was built in 1938. Kitchen, master suite and second floor are part of a well planned addition. Bedrooms are large and feature walk in closets, kitchen is your inner chefs dream with Samsung appliances and a large island with seating. Living room is bright and airy perfect for entertaining. Custom retractable canopies provide plenty of shade for backyard patio. Tankless water heater, AC etc... Definitely a must see.

Tenant pays all utilities.

We love your small well behaved pet.

1 car garage and driveway for parking.

Basic landscaping included.

Available NOW

Rent $3775

Deposit $3775

1 year Lease

